THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Returns To The Road This Holiday Season

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (www.hiphopnutcracker.com), a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music, returns to the road this holiday season for a 30-city national tour. This year, PBS has exclusively partnered with the production to air ALL ARTS Presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker at NJPAC on the ALL ARTS broadcast and streaming channels starting Friday, September 27 at 8:00 p.m. The full program will air this fall and winter on local PBS broadcast stations throughout the country and nationwide through the free ALL ARTS streaming app and on allarts.org.

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. The show is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with Executive Producer, Eva Price, and co-commissioned by the United Palace of Cultural Arts

"We're thrilled to be back once again, bringing our show to new audiences as well as to those who have made The Hip Hop Nutcracker a holiday tradition," said NJPAC Producer David Rodriguez. "This year, not only will audiences experience the magic of The Hip Hop Nutcracker live, but they'll be able to re-live the magic in their own homes as well, through our partnership with PBS."

"Now is an amazing moment for both Broadway and touring audiences to be energized and enthralled by all kinds of theatrical performances blending classic and contemporary styles. I'm excited to take this mash-up of old and new on the road again this year, and bring the show into homes across the nation with the PBS special," says Executive Producer and recent Tony Award winner of Broadway's revival of Oklahoma!, Eva Price. "PBS is a perfect partner for our show and we look forward to being a component in the success of their pledge drive."

Just like the original, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

For more about The Hip Hop Nutcracker and to find information about where to purchase tickets, please visit: http://hiphopnutcracker.com/#tours





