THE GREAT GATSBY's Tess Soltau Takes Over Our Instagram Today

The Great Gatsby' Tess Soltau is taking over our Instagram today! Follow along here as Soltau takes our Instagram followers behind-the-scenes of the hit Broadway musical. She recently joined the company as Catherine and the understudy for Myrtle. Tune in to see the day in the life of a Broadway performer on a two-show-day!

About Tess Soltau

Soltau made her Broadway debut as the standby for Glinda in Wicked. She later was seen in The Addams Family. Soltau most recently appeared as Stepsister Betany in Once Upon A One More Time.

About The Great Gatsby

The new musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.