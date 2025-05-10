THE GREAT GATSBY's Alex Prakken Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Great Gatsby's Alex Prakken is taking over our Instagram today! Follow along here as Prakken takes our Instagram followers backstage at the hit Broadway musical. He currently serves as a swing in the production, understudying Jay Gatsby and Nick Carraway. Tune in to see the day in the life of a Broadway performer on a two-show-day!

About Alex Prakken

Alex Prakken made his Broadway debut in New York, New York. He was also seen in the national tour of Disney’s Newsies. He has been seen at regional theatres like MUNY, PCLO, Sacramento Music Circus, The Rev, Paramount, Olney, La Mirada, Gateway, and Connecticut Rep. Training: University of Michigan, LAMDA.

About The Great Gatsby

The new musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.

Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.