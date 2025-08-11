THE GREAT GATSBY Giving Fans the Chance to Dance on Its Stage With the 'New Money Dance Challenge'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great Gatsby is giving fans the chance to dance on the Broadway Theatre stage! The hit Broadway musical is hosting a competition in which fans will be able to take part in a New Money: Fan Edit video, set to be filmed on the stage at the iconic Broadway house. Entries for the New Money Dance Challenge are now open!

Fans interested in submitting themselves must film and upload themselves doing the "New Money" viral choreography. The must include #BWAYGATSBY and #NEWMONEYDANCECHALLENGE in the captions of their posts before confirming submission here. Participants of all genders, ethnicities, and abilities are encouraged to submit before Tuesday, September 8, 2025.

The winners will be chosen to perform on the Broadway Theatre stage in a New Money: Fan Edit video, on October 3. The winners will also be able to see the production that night.

About The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby is ‘roaring on’ into its second year at The Broadway Theatre, featuring Broadway standout Aisha Jackson (The Notebook, Once Upon A One More Time, Waitress), who recently joined the production as Daisy Buchanan, starring opposite stage and screen favorite Ryan McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, Disney Channel’s “Liv & Maddie”) as Jay Gatsby.

Jackson and McCartan are joined in the cast by Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Nick, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby (Frozen Tour) as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim.

The production’s ensemble includes Alexis Hasbrouck (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Nathaniel Hunt (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Brandon J. Large (Aladdin Nat’l Tour), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Chase Peacock (Swept Away), Kayla Pecchioni (Paradise Square), Mariah Reives (Funny Girl), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Tess Soltau (Once Upon A One More Time), Preston Taylor (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Jessica Mallare White (Aladdin Nat’l Tour), and Matt Wiercinski (Anastasia). Runako Campbell (Jagged Little Pill), Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Carissa Gaughran (Pretty Woman National Tour), Morgan Harrison (Beetlejuice), Justin Keats (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Samantha Pollino (Sweeney Todd), Alex Prakken (New York, New York), and Elena Ricardo (Water for Elephants) round out the cast as swings.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical, hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “A Great, Big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy,” transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.

The Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald describes the production as “a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It’s thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today’s audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work.”

Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning designs befitting the 21st century. Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, featuring music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), The Great Gatsby was adapted for the Broadway stage by Jonathan Larson Grant-winning playwright Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby is presented by acclaimed, award-winning producer Chunsoo Shin. The musical features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier.

Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Fight & Intimacy Coordinator is Rocío Mendez. Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. That production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day and sold out the entire run before its very first performance.

The Broadway run – which started previews Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre – continued the show’s record-breaking path, twice smashing The Broadway Theatre’s box office records for weekly sales, in 2024 and 2025. The acclaim roars on as The Great Gatsby recently opened its first international production in the West End at the London Coliseum, and will soon launch a production in South Korea at GS Arts Center in the Gangnam District of Seoul, and a US National Tour in the fall of 2025.

Tickets for The Great Gatsby are $39–199 (incl. $2 facility fee) and are now on sale at Telecharge.com through January 4, 2026. Group tickets are on sale through May 31, 2026. The regular performance schedule is: Mondays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 2pm & 8pm, Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Holiday schedules may vary, for more information visit broadwaygatsby.com.