THE FERRYMAN Extends Its Broadway Run Through July 7, 2019

Due to popular demand, Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes, will extend its run on Broadway through July 7, 2019 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street).

The fall season's most acclaimed production on Broadway, The Ferryman just celebrated its second consecutive week in the million dollar club, with gross sales of $1,000,731.10 for the week ending November 18.

Tickets for 20 additional weeks of performances are on sale now at www.telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400, or in-person at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre box office (242 W. 45th Street).

Developed by Sonia Friedman Productions and produced with Neal Street Productions and The Royal Court Theatre, The Ferryman opened at The Royal Court in May 2017 and was the fastest-selling play in the theatre's history. The sold-out show transferred to the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End, and ended its thrice-extended, year-long run in May 2018.

The Ferryman won three 2018 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play (marking Jez Butterworth's second Olivier win), Best Actress Laura Donnelly, and Best Director Sam Mendes (marking his fourth Olivier win). The Ferryman also won three 2017 Evening Standard Awards, including Best Play and Best Director, as well as the Emerging Talent Award for Tom Glynn-Carney; three 2018 Whatsonstage Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Fra Fee; and was named the Best New Play at the 2018 UK Critics' Circle Awards.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

The Ferryman's acclaimed 30+ member cast currently features most of the play's London cast members on the Broadway stage, including Paddy Considine in his stage debut as Quinn Carney, Laura Donnelly as Caitlin Carney, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mary Carney, Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Trevor Harrison Braun, Sean Frank Coffey, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Daniel Robert Craniey, Charles Dale, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Matilda Lawler, Michael Quinton McArthur, Willow McCarthy, Conor MacNeill, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osborne, AnnieScarfuto, Brooklyn Shuck, Glenn Speers, Rafael West Vallés, and Niall Wright.

The Ferryman's creative team is Rob Howell (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Nick Powell(sound design and original music), Amy Ball CDG (UK Casting), Jim Carnahan, C.S.A and Jillian Cimini C.S.A. (US Casting),Scarlett Mackmin (choreography), Tim Hoare (associate director), Benjamin Endsley Klein (resident director), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wigs and makeup design), William Berloni (animal trainer), Terry King (UK fight director), Thomas Schall (US fight director), Majella Hurley (UK dialect coach), and Deborah Hecht (US dialect coach).

