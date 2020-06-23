THE FEMALE GAZE Comedy Show Returns This Saturday



Popular UCB stage show THE FEMALE GAZE is returning online this Saturday, June 27th at 8 PM EST for a special live streaming show.

Parodying "The View" and other talk shows, The Female Gaze unites a diverse group of over a dozen women comedian panelists (now in quarantine) to boldly voice their opinions. The live stream will have plenty of surprises, special guests and lots of uninformed hot takes on everything.

The show is FREE + donations (we'll be fundraising for a good cause) and will be live on our youtube via thefemalegazeshow.com. More info is available at http://info.thefemalegazeshow.com !

Panelists are all bad-ass NYC-based comedians and staples of the (now RIP) UCB Theater: Lauren Adams (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Caitlin Bitzegaio (Buzzfeed Live!), Amanda Dieli, Mariola Figueroa, Sudi Green (SNL writer), Tessa Hersh (H&R Block spokesperson), Cody Lindquist (Broad City, Our Cartoon President), Alise Morales (Our Cartoon President / Tooning Out The News), Monique Moses (Astronomy Club), Nayomi Reghay, Janie Stolar (Watch What Happens Live), Glo Tavarez (The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show), Natasha Vaynblat (Comedy Central), Moujan Zolfaghari (At Home with Amy Sedaris)

Thanks so much!Moujan

