THE ENSEMBLIST Launches RAISE YOUR VOICE Mini-Series

RAISE YOUR VOICE is celebrating actors as political advocates.

The Ensemblist has launched "Raise Your Voice," a new podcast mini-series celebrating actors as political advocates.

Hosted by Broadway favorite Michael Fatica (The Cher Show, Groundhog Day, Newsies), "Raise Your Voice" follows artists finding their voices amidst this new normal that we find ourselves in. Artists and theatre makers are told each day how improbable it is that they'll be back in creative spaces anytime soon. Over the upcoming two months, Fatica will highlight artists who have found ways to use their voices to inspire change.

Swing From Home, led by Hamilton star Ryan Vasquez, connects people from all over the country directly to campaigns in need of their assistance at the state and local levels. In an election year that will have ramifications for the next decade due to redistricting, Swing From Home will equip these local campaigns with armies of volunteers who will help flip and hold those important seats for Democrats in November and beyond.

"2020 has seen an unprecedented level of engagement in changing our system," says Vasquez, "but it has not come without a fatigue and aversion to talking about the national environment. Swing From Home allows people to meaningfully move the needle and make change at the state and local level by lending a hand, be it by text or phone banking, donating, or becoming a full-time volunteer from your computer."

The Ensemblist is the online advocate for talented artists working in theatre ensembles on Broadway and across the country. Through our podcast, website and social presence, we are creating conversations about what it means to be a successful artist in the theatre. The Ensemblist podcast has over 1.4 million podcast downloads and was recently named one of the Top 50 Best Selling Performing Arts Podcasts of all time. Podcast episodes of The Ensemblist are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and at bpn.fm.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You