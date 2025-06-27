THE ELEVATOR PLAY to Premiere at Chain Theatre's One-Act Festival This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Elevator Play, a genre-bending new work by Erin Moughon, will premiere this July as part of the Chain Theatre’s One-Act Festival in New York City. Performances will take place on July 12 at 5:00 p.m., July 17 at 8:30 p.m., and July 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Directed by Ria T. DiLullo, the play stars Larissa Adamczyk, Jake Jervis, Alejandra Lorenzo, and Morgan Williams.

In The Elevator Play, Lara and Cameron are rehearsing a classic rom-com meet-cute for a new play by director Ellis—but something’s off. Strange sounds and stranger interruptions begin to upend the scene, and soon, aliens appear. A theatrical nesting doll unfolds, and nothing is quite as it seems in this surreal, self-aware spin on modern romance and performance.

The production is produced by Larissa Adamczyk and Alexander Rovang, with stage management by Alejandra Lorenzo and sound design by Rovang. Artwork is by Jamiee West.

Performances will take place at Chain Theatre, 312 W 36th St, 4th Floor, NYC.

Tickets: chaintheatre.org. Use code ELEVATOR25 for 20% off.

