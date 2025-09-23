Video: The Cast of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Performs 'Dress Your Way Up' In New Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast of The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical takes center stage in a brand-new music video for the showstopping number, “Dress Your Way Up,” featuring MBE as Nigel and Georgie Buckland as Andy along with the show's stylish ensemble! Watch the video!

The number, composed by Elton John with lyrics by Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick, serves as a celebration of individuality and style. The track is featured on the Original Cast Recording, which is now available on CD and digital platforms.

Produced and mixed by Giles Martin, the album includes all 18 songs from the musical performed by the celebrated West End cast, as well as Elton John’s original demos produced by Matt Still and Kim Bullard. The LP release includes a curated selection of 12 tracks.

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, The Devil Wears Prada features lyrics by Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick, a book by Kate Wetherhead, set design by Tim Hatley, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Gareth Owen, and casting by Jill Green CDG. The production is led by producers Kevin McCollum, David Furnish, and Jamie Wilson.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film that grossed over $326 million worldwide, The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical hilariously reimagines the iconic story with a stylish score and dazzling production numbers.