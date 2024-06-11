THE CONNECTOR Original Cast Recording to be Released This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The original cast recording of MCC Theater's acclaimed world premiere production of The Connector will be released on Friday, June 21. Featuring a new score from composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown, the album will be available on digital platforms worldwide. Digital sheet music for the songs, published by Concord Music Publishing and released by Hal Leonard, will also be released on the same day.

Watch Ben Levi Ross record “See Yourself”!

The album is produced by four-time Emmy Award-winner Jeffrey Lesser and three-time Tony Award-winner Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), who also serves as arranger, orchestrator and pianist. Three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord, is the album's co-producer. The album was recorded by Isaiah Abolin and mastered by Oscar Zambrano with art direction by Derek Bishop.

“The Connector is special to me for so many reasons,” said Brown. “On a musical level, it integrates so many of the concepts and languages I've absorbed over the last two decades and melds them into something that feels both new and inevitable. It is unquestionably the score that I'm proudest of in my career. And on a personal level, being able to continue my collaboration with Daisy and Jeffrey Lesser and Jessica Molaskey - a relationship going back thirty years - while also building a new and vital bond with Jonathan Marc Sherman, Ben Levi Ross, Hannah Cruz, Scott Bakula and the rest of this formidable cast has been the absolute greatest joy of my creative life.”

“Jason, Jonathan, and Daisy created a compelling, relevant, and exciting new musical,” said Flahaven. “Like Jason and Daisy's prior shows, this score will wake you up, grab you, and bring you joy. There's nothing else that sounds like this.”

With a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman and conceived and directed by Daisy Prince, this timely new musical tells the story of two talented young journalists: a fast-rising writer who must confront how far he'll go for the ultimate scoop, and an editor who must decide how far she'll go to stop him. The Connector's world premiere production from MCC Theater ran in a limited engagement from January 12 through March 17, 2024.

The album features original cast members Scott Bakula, Max Crumm, Hannah Cruz, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mylinda Hull, Daniel Jenkins, Jessica Molaskey, Fergie Philippe, Eliseo Román, Ben Levi Ross, Ann Sanders and Michael Winther.

Tom Murray is the album's music director and Kristy Norter is music coordinator. The band includes Brown, Jamie Eblen, Hidayat Honari, Adam Kaufman, Randy Landau, Todd Reynolds and Alison Shearer.

Album Track List: