THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES Returns Tonight With Hugh Dancy, Derrick Baskin, T.R. Knight and More

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are back by popular demand with an all-new third edition tonight on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. 20 actors have been paired with theatre's top writers, who have crafted unique pieces especially for their actors. From 6 PM until midnight, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes.

This week's all-star lineup includes performers Derrick Baskin, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Ato Blankson-Wood, Mike Carlsen, Hugh Dancy, Erin Darke, Lora Lee Gayer, Will Hochman, Francis Jue, T.R. Knight, David Krumholtz, Elizabeth Marvel, Sienna Miller, Debra Monk, Christopher Oscar Peña, Lauren Pritchard, Jessica St. Clair, Tara Summers, Tamara Tunie, and Alison Wright. Rachel Axler, Jessica Blank & Erik Jensen, Mario Correa, David Cross, Sarah DeLappe, Lydia Diamond, Jason Grote, Jess Honovich, Nora Kirkpatrick, David Lindsay-Abaire, Donald Margulies, Cat Miller, muMs, Dan O'Brien, Ife Olujobi, Liliana Padilla, Max Posner, Howard Sherman, and Zhu Yi will write the monologues.

"As long as times are tough, The 24 Hour Plays will still be at work. Our small non-profit organization has always made work about the most challenging moments in our lives, from 9/11 to Hurricane Sandy to the 2016 election, but writing and performing new plays in 24 hours without gathering is a singular challenge," said artistic director Mark Armstrong. "We are immensely grateful for the support we've received from around the world, and look forward to introducing this project to even more people in hopes it might inspire them to help us continue our unique artistic endeavors for years to come."

Last night at 6 PM, 20 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10 AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette.

Additionally, Methuen Drama, one of the oldest and most well known play and performing arts publishers, announced today that it will publish The 24 Hour Plays Book of Viral Monologues in print and digital form. Howard Sherman, who inspired The 24 Hour Plays to develop The Viral Monologues, will serve as the editor. A release date is forthcoming.

"At this period of uncertainty in the theatrical world, it's inspiring to see the work and dedication of everyone at The 24 Hour Plays," said Dom O'Hanlon, Senior Commissioning Editor at Methuen Drama. "The work that has already come out of this project has been hilarious, moving, thought-provoking and cathartic, and we're excited to keep the texts alive in published form for actors, performers and readers for years to come."

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants including Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.

