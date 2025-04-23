TANGO NIGHTS In NYC to Feature The National Ballet Of Kosovo And The Ajkun Ballet Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chiara Ajkun's newest choreography comes to New York after the outstanding success in Kosovo. A master in powerful physicality, emotional expression and rich narratives, she created a unique blend of classical and contemporary elements adding to the dance vocabulary of tango.

The show tells the stories of passionate, romantic and sometimes capricious relationships between men and women on the soundtrack of rhythmic, melancholic and distinctive tangos. Performed by the Ajkun Ballet and the National Ballet of Kosovo at the St. Jean Theater.

A social dance originated along Rio de la Plata, Tango was born in the impoverished streets of Buenos Aires and Montevideo from a combination of Argentine Milonga, Spanish Cuban Habanera, and African and Uruguayan Candombe. Tango gained traction and played a pivotal role in shaping Argentina's history as an expression of relationships, love and to help navigating the struggles of life.

Chiara Ajkun's Tango Nights was originally commissioned by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Kosovo to celebrate the longstanding friendship with the United States of America for the 25th Anniversary of the Country's liberation. Tango Nights was performed by the National Ballet of Kosovo and the Ajkun Ballet Company at the National Theater of Pristina, Kosovo, and New York City shows have been possible by the generous support from the Coordinating Council of Diaspora.

Chiara Ajkun is an Italian American choreographer, formerly a principal ballet dancer, and the artistic director of the Ajkun Ballet Theatre. Chiara has created original choreography for preeminent companies in 27 countries in Australia, Europe, North and South America and for movies produced by ABC, BBC, FOX, RAI national televisions. www.ajkunbt.org/chiara-ajkun

The National Ballet of Kosovo Directed by Sinan Kajtazi, The Kosovo Ballet is a driving force in the development of ballet in the post-war scenario of former Yugoslavia and one of the youngest companies in the Balkans. Based at the National Theater of Kosovo in Pristina, the Ballet brings together world-class choreographers with its dancers and creative teams to share theatrical experiences with diverse audiences worldwide. www.baletikosoves.com

The Ajkun Ballet Company Under the directorship of Chiara Ajkun, the Ajkun Ballet Company was founded in New York City in 2000 to support the creation of Original Ballets by Chiara Ajkun. The Company performs Classic and Original creations during its New York Season, Tours and in televised and online platforms. The company is supported by the nonprofit Ajkun Ballet Theatre, located in the midtown Manhattan area of New York City. www.ajkunbt.org/the-company