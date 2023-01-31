Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TAKE ME OUT Enters Final Week of Performances on Broadway

Take Me Out will play its final Broadway performance this Sunday, February 5, as scheduled.

Jan. 31, 2023  

There are only 8 performances remaining of the 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out! The revival, starring Tony Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Tony Award Nominee Jesse Williams, will play its final Broadway performance this Sunday, February 5, as scheduled.

The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out officially reopened on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W 45th St). Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out opened in spring 2022 to rave reviews and went on to garner four Tony Award nominations, winning Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Tony Award® Nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award® Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony Award® Nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks returned to reprise their roles with Bill Heck joining the company in the role of "Kippy." They are joined by understudies Michael Castillejos, Blake Russell, Lance Takeshi, Stephen Wattrus, and Jeremy Webb.

In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

The full creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by Jim Carnahan.

Digital lottery tickets are available at https://rush.telecharge.com/. Entries for the Take Me Out digital lottery start at 12:00AM ET, two days prior to the performance and end the same day at 3:00PM ET. Winners are drawn at 9:00AM ET and 3:00PM ET. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $57 each. In-person rush tickets are also available daily at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office starting at 10:00AM ET for $47. Tickets will be limited to a maximum of two tickets per person and may only be purchased for that day's performance. Tickets are subject to availability.

Please note: Take Me Out contains adult situations and nudity.


