Sunny Showtunes: Keep Your Cool with 'Let It Go' from FROZEN!

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some of that trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

No other song in recent history has embodied the spirit of losing your fear and anxiety better than Frozen's Academy Award-winning anthem, "Let It Go."

When Queen Elsa of Arendelle's powers get the better of her, setting off an eternal winter and prompting an angry mob to call for her capture, despair is the furthest thing from her mind. After heading for the mountains, Elsa finds the strength to fully embrace her situation, learning self-acceptance and conjuring up a pretty bad ass castle, all while belting out one of the greatest musical manifestos against fear the theatre has ever known.

So keep your quarantine cool by singing along with Broadway's original Elsa, the fabulous Caissie Levy!





