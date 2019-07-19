SummerStage Shows In Corporal Thompson Park On Staten Island Canceled Due To Weather

Due to the dangerously high temperatures in New York City this weekend, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage has canceled SummerStage concerts on Saturday, July 20th and Sunday, July 21st in Corporal Thompson Park on Staten Island. Both CityParks PuppetMobile performances this weekend have also been cancelled.

Tonight's free SummerStage concert with R&B singer Jody Watley in Corporal Thompson Park will proceed as planned with a dance class at 7PM and performance at 8PM. Sunday's free SummerStage concert at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney IslandWILL proceed with Thee NY Night Train: Soul Clap & Dance-Off Live Review with DJ Jonathan Toubin featuring soul legends Irma Thomas & others, beginning at 6pm. We apologize for any inconvenience.

CityParks SummerStage is New York City's largest, free outdoor performing arts festival, taking place in Central Park and in 17 neighborhood parks around the city, from June-October, presenting approximately 100 performances - the majority of which are free of charge - for 250,000+ audiences annually.

For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup for all SummerStage programming, follow SummerStage via the social media handles below and visit www.SummerStage.org for all festival information.





