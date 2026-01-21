Student Blog: Why Theatre?

Why theater? The question of the century, honestly. Many people see it as a source of fun, or an extracurricular activity to add to their resumes. However, theater can, and should be, more than just that. Theater is an art form—and it should therefore be used as such. This blog will discuss two shows I’ve been a part of and demonstrate why theater is such an important part of my life. In addition to being fun and including lively casts, they both hold special places in my heart that help reassure me that I chose the right major.

She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen

This show is a comedic piece inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, but it explores themes of loss, wish fulfillment, and queer identity. Yes, it was my only lead role in high school, but I miss the experience every day. I even got my first tattoo in its honor. Acting alongside my best friends was an amazing experience. I learned how to portray a realistic sibling relationship (I’m an only child), played with the nuances of comedic timing within a dramatic character, and, most importantly, dramatized queer experiences to make the injustices explicit. I learned stage combat and became so focused on making my character stronger and more skilled than others, getting to the point where I knew the moves in my sleep and even ended up saying other people's lines on stage since I was so on top of my cues.

But my favorite part of the show was the audience reactions. I, as an only child, have never had a sibling. My stage sister is a middle child with two brothers. We are also best friends, but forming our rocky relationship throughout the rehearsal process was a challenge for both of us. We hung out multiple times a week at night, running lines with each other, cracking jokes, and even texting each other during classes about the most random things. At the end of it all, we knew we succeeded. We were told that two sisters in the audience one night held each other in their arms and cried. Two high schoolers who have never had a sister were able to make real sisters hold each other close and value each other’s company. And that’s what theater is: making magic to bring light to real issues.

Raise The Vibration

Raise The Vibration is a devised piece that VDay at SDSU performs each year. The theme changes annually but is generally centered on feminism and queer voices. Freshman year, I was an actor and worked on pieces about anger and rebellion and how to turn those feelings into action for change. I also watched pieces about the negative influence of social media, religion as a tool to justify transphobia, and general anger surrounding the American government or parental love. Each piece told a real story of a college student who just wanted their voice heard. Although comedy was included, the performance allowed a cathartic release for actors, playwrights, and the audience alike. It allowed for those voices to be heard in a safe place where people weren't threatened and could feel safe and open.

In sum, theater lets unheard stories be told. Although often exaggerated, these stories are a release and create an almost magical world in which audiences can sympathize and understand the truth of these situations.



