Student Blog: The Importance of Pausing During Winter Break

Winter break always inevitably ends up being one of my favorite times of the entire year. This is not because of anything exhilarating in the superficial sense; the immediate holiday rush is always a welcome change from the strenuous weeks of finals season, but my favorite time is ironically one that many look upon as the “January blues.”

I always receive reactions of shock when I tell relatives that my semester does not start until the tail end of January, but I’ve always deeply appreciated how Hofstra gives its students a whole month post-holiday shuffle to ease back into the demands of everyday life. We college students are always pushing ourselves to the absolute maximum during the semester, constantly looking for ways to make the most of this short interdisciplinary period between childhood and adulthood.

We’re told even before we begin our studies that this time in life goes by faster than any other; while I concede to this truth, I’m still in disbelief that I am about to start my final semester, I also find this reminder to be quite intimidating for students. The ignorant bliss of our first taste of independence dissolves upon graduation and the impending end of it all can cause an immense amount of self-induced strain.

I have no problem admitting that I’ve overextended myself throughout my four years at Hofstra, constantly looking for experiences that develop my professional self and look good for future resumes. Slow periods where I’ve had ample amounts of free time have inadvertently made me feel the most anxious, like I’m wasting my time; however, breaks are the perfect reminder that human beings are not automated productivity machines, rather the pause and relaxation are what make the stressful moments in life worthwhile. I’d like to continue to consciously acknowledge the value in these slow moments, so I’m going to discuss some of my favorite moments from this winter break –ones that may not seem exciting on the surface, but that are deeply integral to the functionality of my life.

The majority of my break has been spent in the company of family and friends, soaking up the limited time I get to be around my immediate family and friends from my youth. In the shuffle of the school year, I find it quite difficult to maintain proper communication with loved ones from far distances. While I used to beat myself up over this, insisting I was some terrible friend by not taking advantage of the many resources available to stay-in-touch, I’ve always found my hometown reunions with friends to completely exacerbate this feeling. Whether it's been months or even years since our last in-person meeting, each time I see friends, it feels as if nothing has changed. Although we live in a unique time where social media and personal digital devices make it easier than ever to stay connected, it is important to be easy on both yourself and your friends, understanding that adult life is messy and demanding and we’re all navigating it in our own ways. The friendships that are worth keeping will stick around without needing to force them.

Seeing friends has also alleviated much of the post-grad panic I’m sure my fellow seniors can relate to. Talking about our futures in a casual, hopeful way reminds us that while the current job market can be dismal, the period of life immediately following college is ultimately full of excitement and new beginnings. Change is always difficult, but change also always pushes us forward as individuals. Speaking to friends reminds me that I’m not alone in my anxiety; these feelings of stress over the looming and uncertain future are universal

Outside of time spent with loved ones, I’ve tried to be gentle on myself in the new year. I find the beginning of a new year to be an opportunity to look forward with a renewed sense of optimism. I’ve pushed myself to find outlets outside of digital devices to keep me occupied: continuing my streak of reading for pure enjoyment, putting together puzzles with my family and working on a paint-by-numbers (which is surely going to take the entire rest of my break to complete. They’re a lot more time-consuming than you’d think!)

This upcoming semester is sure to be one of my busiest yet. I will be balancing an internship at a talent agency, being cast in a mainstage production for Hofstra’s Drama Department, organizing a PR-related conference, being a member of the communications school’s student-run PR agency, and independent study coursework in both entertainment public relations and musical theatre. I certainly would never be able to tackle so many commitments without this long January period full of relaxation and preparation for the demands ahead.