Student Blog: Spotlight on Senior Year - Balancing Passion, PR and Post-Grad Panic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s been business as usual for Hofstra University, where classes have been running since early September. I’ve had my fair share of back-to-school seasons, but there’s something special (if not a bit scary) about this year’s. It’s impossible to step on campus without the reminder that it’s my Senior year, and I will soon no longer inhabit this place that feels so routine.

Spending this summer in my off-campus college housing while interning at a theatrical press agency in Manhattan has made my little nestle of Long Island feel like home. Of course the allure of being in New York City’s backyard is what drew me to Hofstra, but this summer showed me how lovable this Island is. Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine the abundance of beach trips, nature walks and coffee shops, all within short-driving distances, that would fill my summer in New York.

This is my first blog here at BroadwayWorld, so I feel I should fill you in on who I am and what my day-to-day looks like as a Hofstra University senior. I am a Public Relations and Strategic Communications major, with minors in musical theatre and drama. I’ve been involved in Hofstra’s theatre scene as a performer, assistant stage manager, lighting board operator and member of the department’s Publicity Crew. Outside of theatre, I am the Assistant Vice President for Hofstra PRSSA (Public Relations Student Society of America), where I’ve been busy planning a District Conference for the upcoming spring semester.

Last semester, I received a truly unexpected bid from Hofstra’s chapter of Alpha Psi Omega Theatre Honor Society. As a former double major, now just a PR major, I always felt like my multiple interests were completely segmented, leaving me as a sort of black sheep within my school's theatre department; however, being welcomed back this school year with induction events exposed me to all the amazing students who make up Hofstra’s theatre department. I love theatre people, so it’s no surprise I clicked with everyone in my induction class. APO is an unforeseen gem in my Hofstra experience, but I’m so glad I seized the opportunity to be a part of this special organization, instead of giving into my implicit imposter syndrome that I do not belong.

You may be thinking… Grace, how do you handle classes, club involvement, internships and everything else on your plate? The answer is that, well, I’m insane, and feel a constant obligation to pack my schedule with as much as I possibly can manage. College students are encouraged to be as involved as they can, but what does that look like in practice?

It’s getting to that scary point in the semester, the mid-way point where each class seems to level up in its demandingness. I know I’m far from the only student experiencing burn-out, and senior year can be particularly anxiety-inducing with post-grad job searches looming on the horizon. I wanted to dedicate the rest of my post to sharing the time-management advice and skills I’ve picked up as a busy college student.

Accept you cannot do everything (well) - Just because you’re capable of adding something to your schedule, doesn’t mean you should necessarily do it. Trying to juggle every opportunity can lead to burnout and stress, so be realistic about what you can manage without sacrificing your well-being or performance. Time-block your week - Keeping a calendar is a must for any college student. Allocate specific blocks of time for rehearsals, classes, study sessions and downtime. This structured approach helps you stay organized, avoid last-mute stress and ensures dedicated time to each commitment. Learn how to prioritize - Figure out which tasks have the biggest impact on your pre-determined goals or deadlines. Prioritizing helps you focus on what is most important, and reduces feelings of being overwhelmed. Learn to say “no” without guilt - Saying no to additional projects or opportunities can be tough, but it is necessary to protect your time and energy. Don’t beat yourself up, know that turning down requests allows you to perform better in your existing commitments. Build a support system - Surround yourself with peers, mentors and friends who understand the demands of theatre and college life. A solid support network can offer encouragement, share advice and even help on tasks when you’re feeling overwhelmed.

If you find yourself constantly exhausted, notice drops in your academic performance, struggle with your mental health or feel like you can’t truly enjoy college because you’re always “behind,” that is a clear sign that you’re doing too much. While college is a stepping stone to your future career, it is also a time to have fun and embrace your newfound independence. Time-managing is just an essential part of that process! Don’t put too much pressure on yourself right away, focus on what truly matters: enjoying your experience and finding the people who make the journey meaningful.