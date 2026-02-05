Exclusive: First Listen to Will Larche's 'Julian' (feat. Jared Reinfeldt)

Musical theatre composer and lyricist Will Larche is set to release a new album entitled Bumps in the Bathroom: and other lost shows on February 27. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to 'Julian' (feat. Jared Reinfeldt) here!

This album showcases a collection of songs from obscure indie musicals, including 'Bumps in the Bathroom,' 'Bail Out The Musical,' and 'Lesbian Love Octagon.' Each of these works has a rich history, having premiered in the vibrant East Village scene, performed in intimate venues where artistic expression thrived beyond commercial expectations.

The album’s lineup of talent includes Tony nominee Beth Malone, Tony nominee Emily Skinner, Ben Jackson Walker (& Juliet), Jared Reinfeldt (Capote V Swans), artists from Ring of Keys, and many more. These Broadway names lend their voices to the project, bringing to life the uninhibited explorations of love, relationships, and self-expression that are central to this collection. Their involvement highlights the album's commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives and narratives that are often overlooked in mainstream musical theatre. The album also includes lyricist Kimberlea Kressal, The Wreckio Ensemble, musical director Julianne B. Merrill, orchestrator Scott Ninmer, and James Olmstead who produced the album.