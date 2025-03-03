Student Blog: Is It Intermission Yet?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There's something in the air-- and no, it's not Fake Spring.

This midterm season, I have found myself unbearable busy. There are simply not enough hours in the day to complete what I need to get done, and not enough hours at night to get sustainable sleep. I have been surviving on Alani Nu energy drinks, the sixth floor of my campus library, and academic validation.

Why is this? Midterms come at the same time every semester, so why do we find it as a shock everytime?

From an exam to a sight reading test to a creative project, everyone’s midterms vary. No matter what your major is, there’s a large stress component that comes attached. This could manifest itself in obsessive studying, hours in a practice room, or endless all-nighters.

A common denominator? Destructive behavior. Studies prove that over 70% of college students participate in some kind of damaging activity to “prepare” for midterms— but in all seriousness, this negative process does more harm than good.

Similarly, negative self-talk is such a harmful and normalized process for performers. Was your high kick under 180°? Were you flat on that C5? Wow. You’re the worst.

That’s exactly what your brain wants you to think.

Fight or flight goes off, and there you are: on a literal mental battleground. Receptors don’t just have to be words, they can be feelings or sensations.

It can be as simple as losing your spot in a turn or as harsh as stage lights melting off your makeup. Whatever inconvenience sets you off causes a ripple of effects, and it seems like there’s no way to recover.

There's a couple of reasons behind this-- qualitative and quantitative. Yes, we're bringing out the big words for this. Your brain recieves stress receptors from specific words, especially ones connotated with stress. So yes, finals, exams, midterms, and test are all words that sends your brain into fight or flight. You're having a genetic response to exam season.

What can we do about this? If it's a neurological response, we can't do anything about that. Nothing can change our brain chemistry (except for Jeremy Jordan as Jamie in The Last Five Years).

In all seriousness, there are so many different ways we can use our brains to distract it from the negative receptors. And only one of them is listening to Shiksa Goddess on repeat.

Creative Outlet

My first tip is to find something equally enjoyable and fulfilling to recharge your creative juices. Let’s face it: not all of us are full-time arts students, and most of the time, a quick Clark On Stage duet clears my head.

For the singer-firsts: find a practice room and bring your laptop and sing songs that bring you joy. Not repertoire! Something that reminds you why you love performing.

To my dancers, here’s a pro tip: go to your gym and rent an empty studio. Zero cost, and free reign. Improv, stretch, pull out your dead pointe shoes, or teach yourself a new combination. The possibilities are quite literally endless.

Musicians: grab your headphones and listen to your favorite music composition. Personally, Rhapsody in Blue does it for me every time. I’ll repeat myself here, but a practice room will cure all for you all too.

A creative outlet will always be my spoonful of sugar— the medicine that makes you feel refreshed, calm, and energized.

Mental Well-Being

Sometimes our negative self-talk heightens all of our senses. This type of bodily response typically calls for a full reset, so listen up.

My favorite treatment is a good workout. Pilates, cycling, cardio, lifting— all of these will get you sweating out toxins, from the inside out. This applies to your mental toxins too! Even a quick treadmill strut to feel-good music has me feeling ten times better in just 30 minutes.

Secondly, to get into touch with how you’re feeling: journaling! Writing down how you feel on paper gets it out of your brain, placebo as it may sound. You can find prompts online, or create your own. Some journals even have a built-in daily writing challenge!

A solid self care night puts you to sleep exactly how you want to wake up: rejuvenated, comfortable, and glowing. Grab a face mask and your favorite blanket, and do whatever makes you feel good.

Full Reset

When the stress of schoolwork piles back up and makes you feel like there’s absolutely no way to get out of the trenches, remember that no matter what, tomorrow is always a new day. Whether that means finishing what you started the day before or having a full fresh start, I’ve got some tips and tricks.

First, talk to someone outside of your bubble. Find someone out of your major, because a conversation with a fellow swamped-student will inevitably bring up tests and revisions and exams. We do not want that. Call your friend from home or talk to your mom. Trust me: they would love to hear from you.

Next, do something that brings you joy. Get the $7 coffee you’ve been dreaming of for a week, or drop a band impulsively buying tickets to The Notebook national tour. If it’s going to make you happy after a week of stress, do something kind for yourself.

And the best prescription of all: get your favorite snack and put on your favorite movie. Get a full night of sleep, and you’ll wake up the next day totally reset. If it was me, I’d choose a sweet treat and re-watch La La Land (and end it 20 minutes early, #iykyk). But I’m sure whatever you choose, I would enjoy too.

Student stress is inevitable, but that doesn’t make it unmanageable. No matter how you’re feeling, there’s always something out there that can rework your mental framework. Help is out there, so don’t be hesitant to seek it!