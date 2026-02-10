Nick Jonas Cast in Action Thriller Film BODYMAN From Gary Fleder

Nick Jonas is returning to the big screen with Bodyman, a new action-thriller film. According to Deadline, the project will reunite Jonas with director Gary Fleder and writer Byron Balasco, both of whom worked on the TV series Kingdom, which starred Jonas.

Bodyman follows a violent struggle for power and, ultimately, survival that ensues during a family Christmas when an eccentric billionaire unexpectedly signs over his nepo-baby children’s expected inheritance of his private military company to his longtime bodyguard (Jonas).

The movie, which Fleder directs from a screenplay by Balasco, will begin principal photography this June. The movie will be shopped to buyers this week at the European Film Market in Berlin, with Higher Standard handling worldwide sales.

Jonas will also produce alongside Spencer Berman under his Powered by Jonas banner, in addition to Mark Fasano for Nickel City Pictures and Jeffrey Greenstein for A Higher Standard.

“I’ve been developing this project for a while, and I’m excited to see it come to fruition,” said Jonas. “Re-teaming with Byron Balasco and director Gary Fleder also makes this project more special to me.”

The film will be directed by Gary Fleder (Homefront) from a script penned by Byron Balasco (Kingdom). Principal photography is set to begin in June 2026.

Bodyman comes amid the release of Jonas' new solo Sunday Best. Released last week, the album marks Jonas’s first solo project in nearly five years. Jonas will also be seen in Power Ballad, a new musical comedy that will have its world premiere this spring at the Dublin International Film Festival, ahead of its 2026 theatrical release.

Jonas began his career on stage at the age of eight, booking his first gig as Tiny Tim in an off-Broadway production of A Christmas Carol in 2000 at The Madison Square Garden. He went on to perform in theatrical productions of Annie Get Your Gun (2001), Beauty and the Beast (2002), Les Misérables (2003), The Sound of Music (2003), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (2012), The Last Five Years (2025), and more.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas