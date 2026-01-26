Student Blog: Unconventional Theater Careers (And How You Can Get Experience Before You Graduate)

Young theater students often don’t realize that theater is a global industry, so the career opportunities beyond the stage are genuinely limitless. Many former actors and crew members transition into careers such as producing, physical therapy, lighting and sound design, costume design or writing, but these aren’t the only options. If you’re curious about exploring new sides of the industry, then you’re in luck. Nearly every role that exists in other sectors also exists in theater! To help you feel confident and inspired, I’ve curated a list of some of the most popular unconventional theater careers, complete with a brief introduction and some tips for gaining experience in each field.

General management

While producers seek investors to raise capital for the show, general management roles truly put the business in show business. Individual Broadway shows are often registered as LLCs if a theatrical company is not producing them. Functions such as payroll, accounting, company management and human resources all fall under this umbrella.

To prepare for general management roles, consider taking business courses, volunteering as a secretary or treasurer or exploring work-study options in your school’s business offices. These steps help you build relevant skills and experience, making you more confident in pursuing your goals.

Marketing

Shows need to promote themselves, too! Every show’s social media, billboard ads, TV appearances and more are coordinated by marketing, advertising and communications teams. There are several notable agencies in the theater and live entertainment space, but some nonprofits have in-house teams. Marketing is an expansive field, with opportunities ranging from creative teams, such as videographers and graphic designers, to strategists, who work on brand partnerships or securing advertising placements.

Building a portfolio is crucial for landing a marketing job, as it showcases your experience. Internships, part-time jobs, extracurricular activities, class projects and independent passion projects all serve as strong portfolio pieces that can help you stand out in a competitive field. Creating a diverse portfolio can help you feel prepared and motivated to pursue marketing opportunities.

Development

If you want to work in the nonprofit arts space, whether that be in theater or in other cultural institutions like museums, development roles are essential. Development encompasses fundraising activities, including individual donors, major gifts, grant writing, fellowships and memberships. In short, if you’re working in development, you’re helping maintain relationships and research opportunities to secure funds to let the show go on.

Every college and university has a development office, often paired with alumni relations. Reach out to see if shadowing, internships or student employment opportunities are available to help you explore a career in development more practically.

Arts education

You might think of teaching when you think of arts education, but that is just one track! Most theater nonprofits have an education and community partnerships team that focuses on building relationships with community groups and organizations. If you’ve ever attended a school matinee with an educational program attached, this is the team that coordinates it. Depending on the organization’s structure, this functional area might also include accessibility programs.

Participating in peer mentor, peer tutor, teaching assistant or volunteer education programs on campus is a great way to gain a fundamental understanding of the skills needed for arts education.

Artists from all backgrounds help keep the lights on and the show running smoothly. If you're passionate about technology, consider roles in digital media or sound design; if you love education, explore arts education or community outreach. Even if you don’t want to work in a physical theater, there are many opportunities to stay connected to the industry while leveraging your unique passions. As the industry evolves, finding ways to apply your skills can lead to innovative career paths.