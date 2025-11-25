Student Blog: Getting Involved with the Arts When You’re Not an Arts Major

It’s common for creatives to have multiple callings, yet it’s never easy to step away from the arts. When I first decided to pursue a non-arts degree while continuing my dance training independently of college, I was concerned about how I could still be part of my campus’s creative culture. Even if you decide to attend a more specialized institution, nearly every collegiate community has a unique art scene. Here’s how you can leverage yours to keep your passion for the arts alive, regardless of your major.

Clubs and Organizations

Campus clubs and organizations are some of the most fulfilling and valuable opportunities. They’re a great way to meet new people, gain leadership experience, discover new avenues, and expand your network with alumni. While many campuses already have a wide array of arts groups, most colleges have a straightforward procedure for starting your own new group!

At my school, there were student groups for nearly every genre of dance, multiple vocal groups, and an open musical theater interest group. The musical theater group self-produced musicals, and the dance groups co-produced a showcase every semester, in addition to performing at campus events and athletic games.

Arts opportunities often present themselves in non-arts groups, too. The film club frequently sought out cast and crew members for their indie film sets, and their peer performance groups were often their first calls. Nearly every club needs studio arts and graphic design students to assist with creating flyers and marketing materials for larger programs. If you’re interested in producing, planning events for clubs is a great way to gain experience. Perhaps you can write for the arts column of your campus newspaper. If you have an interest you want to explore, clubs are the best place to start.

Volunteering

Just as joining a student group can help you expand your circle and gain hands-on experience, volunteering can also give back to your local community. My school was passionate about service learning, and one of my favorite experiences was leading a weekly volunteer group that taught dance to children from a local transitional shelter. The most fulfilling part was sharing our love of dance with a young group and creating a safe space for them to explore the arts— support that was essential to their development.

On and Off-Campus Employment

The arts are a massive industry, offering numerous job opportunities both on and off campus. I briefly worked as a communications assistant within my college’s fine and performing arts division before transitioning to a broader communications role. I also served as the production photographer for the musical theater program for several semesters. Several of my friends worked as administrative assistants for on-campus arts programs or ushers at local theaters off-campus. I know of several alumni who worked in theater merchandise booths or audience services their first summer after graduation. A few of my peers held internships at entertainment agencies, but in accounting and human resources departments.

Class Projects

One of my favorite things about being a communications student is that my final class projects tend to be very open-ended. In my public relations writing course, my project was to develop a strategic PR plan for any organization of my choice. Naturally, I selected one of my favorite nonprofit performing arts centers, which allowed me to analyze its work in depth and gain a deeper appreciation for its successes. Additionally, during our peer review session, I had the opportunity to collaborate with a fellow theater enthusiast, which led to a delightful conversation that offered new perspectives for both of us.

Independent Avenues

There are limitless opportunities to blend your passions. Start your own blog or social media pages about the arts, join accessible ticketing clubs for your local performing arts venue, or attend performances outside your comfort zone. College is your time to expand your horizons, so get creative!