Student Blog: The Rise of Off-Broadway and Your New Year's Resolutions

It's no secret that off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway have had an incredible year, reflecting a notable shift in the industry. As theatrical culture beyond Broadway continues to grow, what can you take away for your own goals and resolutions?

Success doesn’t have to be traditional

Historically, Broadway was seen as the ultimate goal in a show’s life; once you made it to Broadway, you hit the peak. Now, that’s not necessarily the case. Shows like “Heathers” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” are being revived at New World Stages (and selling out), while new hits like “Beau” are gaining serious traction in small, unconventional spaces. Some even later transferred to Broadway, like “Oh, Mary!,” “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” and “Titanique.” Conversely, others are finding better success post-Broadway run in licensing, like “Once Upon a One More Time,” or in national tours, like “The Notebook.” In short, success in theater no longer resembles a single, specific thing.

Instead, benchmarks and goals are more closely aligned with what’s best for the show. If a smaller theater delivers a better audience experience and is more financially viable, then a run in a smaller theater is an entirely valid accomplishment. If a show is best suited for regional theaters and schools, then a strong licensing deal with numerous licensees is the ideal outcome.

Now that it’s time for setting New Year’s resolutions and seeking new inspiration, off-Broadway is an excellent source to turn to because it highlights personal fulfillment. After all, as you’re starting to imagine what your next year will look like, there’s no better model than one that prioritizes individuality and personal growth. Just like in show business, your aspirations should be aligned with what’s best for you holistically.

I often wish lifestyle were more strongly emphasized in discussions about career goals; your dream job might not be a fit for your dream life. As you set your own goals, take the time to consider the bigger picture of how your various aspirations might fit together, especially in relation to your core values and what truly brings you fulfillment. Are there potential opportunities you didn’t previously know about, or haven’t previously thought of, with this framework now in mind?

The joy of finding a perfect fit

If you’re on theater TikTok, you’ve likely seen at least a couple of videos from industry influencers discussing how different shows fit into various theaters. When it comes to individuals, this concept is often referred to by experts as “alignment.” In theory, your career is well-aligned when your work is fulfilling and doesn’t contradict your core values. However, professionals across every industry struggle to find alignment, often having to compromise between what’s on paper and real-life experiences. Almost everyone has or will have an experience that sounds much better on paper than it actually turns out to be. On the other hand, opportunities that turn out to be better than expected are among the most valuable.

Take a moment to reflect on your values and priorities. Clarifying what’s most important to you can foster a sense of purpose and help you make meaningful decisions in your personal and professional growth. To turn these reflections into actionable steps, consider creating specific, measurable objectives that align with your core values. This approach ensures your goals are not only inspiring but also achievable, helping you stay motivated and focused on your journey toward fulfillment and success.

Workshop it

If the entertainment industry can teach you nothing else, know that success doesn’t happen overnight. Some of the biggest plays and musicals took years or decades to develop, including multiple table reads, workshops and out-of-town tryouts. For the past few months, I’ve been living by the motto, “you don’t know what you don’t know,” and it’s brought me to some of the most incredible learning experiences.

While you’re setting your own goals, make sure to distinguish between long-term and short-term goals. If a goal is a long-term goal, what are some short-term steps you can take to ensure progress? Is there space to experiment before your following benchmarks?

There is no timeline for success; your journey is exactly that — a journey. With an active and intentional approach, you’ll enjoy the ride, and there’s no telling what you’ll accomplish. Happy New Year!