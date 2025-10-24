Student Blog: Back to School: Back to Auditions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



While it may be the end of October, it feels as though the fall semester just started! The rigorous schedule of assignments, rehearsals, performances, and deadlines makes the back-to-school season feel like yesterday. In the performing arts, back to school does not just entail classes, but rather a plethora of auditions, leveling, casting, and more.

As a student of the Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment, all students must be leveled into our “core” dance classes, including jazz, tap, and ballet. This leveling process typically lasts roughly five to six days, often taking roughly two weeks. While this may seem extensive, this undertaking is extremely necessary, as proper leveling allows each student to be placed in a class that pushes them to strengthen their technique, performance, and artistry. While I understand the importance of leveling, it is difficult not to feel nervous or compare myself to my peers. However, as a junior going through this process for the fifth time, my mindset has shifted significantly. I find that I am now able to focus more on myself and recognize my personal growth, especially as I did not train in these styles frequently in high school.

While the leveling process is for our dance classes, students of the Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment have the opportunity to audition for our dance companies in addition to specific performance opportunities such as the Student Choreography Show or a variety of Musical Theatre productions. These auditions largely focus on quick assimilation while also emphasizing the importance of understanding details as well as commitment to both artistry and performance.

As an industry, we often overlook the vulnerability involved with auditions. The expectation to appear confident can be especially challenging when an audition is in an unfamiliar style. For instance, tap is one of my weaker styles, so presenting myself with confidence can be challenging. Personally, my biggest challenge when auditioning in an unfamiliar style is assimilating quickly while also ensuring that my performance quality is apparent.

With an industry that is constantly evolving, performers must be versatile in all styles. Over the summer, I attended an intensive specifically focused on the hip-hop genre and how that appeals to the tour industry specifically. Tour Mode was a two-day intensive with many of Janet Jackson’s choreographers, allowing participants to familiarize themselves with tour choreography as well as understand the qualities of a hirable backup dancer. This experience was intense, with participants learning over five pieces of choreography, working with in-ear monitors, participating in a tour photoshoot, and working with choreographers in the live entertainment industry. While I was initially overwhelmed, the need for perseverance through my confusion and lack of confidence has shaped me into the performer I am today. Additionally, learning how to adapt to a foreign style of movement has improved the speed of my assimilation, making me more versatile and hireable as a performer.

Throughout my audition experience, I have gained confidence in my abilities as a dancer, specifically my commitment to artistry and my strong sense of work ethic. I recognize that I may not be the most stereotypical dancer, and I am finding acceptance with that. While I may not be the ideal fit for every production, I am confident in my leadership, dedication, and perseverance I bring to every opportunity.

While I have talked about the stress and vulnerability of auditions, I am deeply grateful to be receiving an education in a career field I am truly passionate about. I hope everyone’s fall semester is off to a great start, and I am excited to continue sharing more soon!

Cover Photo by @egcsnaps @tourmodeready @keenanreedarts