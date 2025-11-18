Student Blog: Leading While Learning

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



How is it already November? This year has truly flown by, and I am optimistic yet nervous heading into the final two months. Junior year has brought more assignments, responsibilities, tasks, and performances than I’ve ever handled before, and it has pushed me to develop a range of tools and skills to manage my time while also improving how I interact with my peers in new leadership roles.

Whenever I’m asked what tools I use to manage my workload, whether it’s school assignments, theatre commitments, or job responsibilities, I almost always answer with “Google Keep”. This app and online website are essentially a set of virtual sticky notes, allowing you to organize your tasks into separate categories. I find this helpful because the visualization of my obligations allows me to effectively prioritize my responsibilities. Additionally, on Google Keep, I pin a note called my “today list,” which consists of my goals for each day. Each evening, I decide the five tasks that are my highest priority, and those must be completed the following day. This not only keeps me accountable but also forces me to realistically assess how I manage my time with extra projects or "extracurriculars". Having these five tasks pre-decided allows me to make use of small pockets of time that ordinarily I would waste deciding what task to complete next.

While Google Keep is a phenomenal resource, many of my goals for this semester are based on improving my teaching and leadership skills. As a junior Entertainment Business major at Oklahoma City University, a significant portion of this year is dedicated to management roles, where professionalism, leadership, and instruction are expected. During the fall semester, I have been fortunate to hold positions such as Line Captain of Star Dance Company and Vice President of Students of Arts Management. As a line captain, my primary responsibilities include giving notes to performers, documenting blocking, teaching choreography, and backstage problem-solving. I have learned that calmness, efficiency, and respect contribute to the success of being in a leadership position among your peers. As Vice President of Students of Arts Management, I am primarily tasked with booking and leading speaker meetings with professionals in the arts and entertainment industry. With responsibilities strongly correlated to personal relations, my networking skills have expanded, and I have achieved more confidence with public speaking. Above all, both leadership roles have emphasized the need for detailed, efficient, and quick communication.

Another aspect of leadership that comes with seniority and my role as a production assistant is teaching others how to do specific technical things, such as operating the multiple light boards. Earlier this semester, the Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment held a dedication for the new video studio for recently retired Dean John Bedford. I had the opportunity to serve as the inaugural lighting designer for the space, designing lighting cues for both the ceremony and the performance portions of the event. Additionally, I assisted in training production assistants and the dean’s receptionist on how to program, execute cues, and operate the light board for future events and rentals. Similarly, I am assisting the Company Manager/Production Stage Manager with training individuals on our moving light board (Grand MA. 2 boards for those curious). With teaching about technical theatre specifically, I find it somewhat challenging to efficiently communicate all the details necessary for operation while not overwhelming those learning. However, I have found that a methodical approach, repetition of information, and allowing time for practice contribute to the understanding and long-term retention of the material. Additionally, I genuinely enjoy teaching others about lighting, and seeing my peers overcome confusion makes the experience rewarding overall.

This fall has been a semester of learning and growth, not only through my courses but specifically through personal experience. I hope to continue growing every day so I can become a better teacher, employee, and leader, but more importantly, the friend and person I strive to be.



Cover Photo: @egcsnaps