Student Blog: Cabarets For A Cause

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All theater tells a story, that’s its timeless magic. Whether through a musical or a monologue, performance has always been a mirror to humanity. But there’s something uniquely powerful about a cabaret with a purpose that lies beyond entertainment. A night where song, story, and spirit come together in service of a cause. In these performances, the stage becomes more than a spotlight; it becomes a platform for change. From raising awareness to raising funds, cabarets for a cause remind us that art doesn’t just reflect the world, it can help reshape it.

Growing up and still to this day, cabarets have been a huge part of my life. Watching some of my favorite Broadway performers bare their hearts through song and story onstage at intimate cabaret venues has always been such an honor. Whether they were sharing their personal journeys, performing pieces tied to a specific theme, or using their artistry to raise awareness for a cause, every performance felt deeply meaningful. There is a rare kind of magic in those moments, where storytelling, song, and purpose intertwine to create something both personal and powerful.

On June 10th, 2024, I stood beneath the lights of The Green Room 42 and stepped into a moment that changed my life forever. That night, I performed The Journey of Inspiration Through Theater, a cabaret I created, wrote, directed, cast, and produced about my journey as a performer and podcast host. It was not just a show. It was a piece of my heart brought to life, a reflection of every challenge, triumph, and lesson that has shaped me as a performer and as a person. The story traced my journey from Toronto, Canada, to the creation of my podcast The Inspiration Show, to the stages of New York City, and explored what it means to chase a dream that at times felt too out of reach. I had the incredible honor of performing alongside Broadway performers who had once joined me on The Inspiration Show, guests whose talent, resilience, and generosity have fueled my own artistic fire and whose stories continue to shape my own. Together, we told my story through the music of Broadway. Each song carried meaning. Each lyric was chosen with care. Between the music, I shared monologues that revealed the significance of every song and step along the way, the struggles that shaped me, and the moments that reminded me why I started. It was a raw, honest, and deeply emotional experience that allowed me to connect with the audience in a way I had never felt before. It was the first time I had stood on a stage being my true authentic self and not stepping into a role or character. Standing there, looking out into the crowd, I felt the weight of every sacrifice and the beauty of every victory. I was not just performing; I was living my story out loud. That night, I understood that art has the power to heal, to connect, and to ignite something within others. My mission has always been to inspire young people to follow their dreams no matter how big or unreachable they may seem. The world will always have people who will try to silence your voice or dim your light, but it is in those moments that you must shine even brighter. Your story matters. Your dreams matter. And when you choose to stand tall in your truth, you give others permission to do the same. I know that my job is done when I have inspired one person. All it takes is one person.

On November 5th, 2025, producers Isabella Concetta Borte, Dylan McEachern, and Jensenn Tavssberger brought their cabaret, Rising Rivers, to the 54 Below stage. The cabaret served as a benefit concert to support those affected by the devastating floods in Kerr County, Texas. Floods that claimed the lives of people of all ages and left the community reeling. The producers partnered with the Kerr County Community Foundation, an organization providing rebuilding support, to ensure that a portion of the cabaret’s proceeds would go directly to aid recovery efforts. The cast featured a mix of Texas residents and individuals personally impacted by the floods or connected to those affected, lending the performance a deeply personal and heartfelt resonance. The producers highlighted the extraordinary sense of community that emerged from such a tragic event. Despite the devastation, people from around the world came together to show their love and support. “When we all come together, there are so many beautiful things we can achieve,” they noted, emphasizing that unity can transform heartbreak into hope. Each producer brought a unique perspective and personal connection to the project. Isabella Concetta Borte, originally from Syracuse, New York, and currently residing in Northern New Jersey, described the cabaret as a celebration of community. She reflected on the importance of rebuilding after loss, noting that seeing the devastation in Texas inspired them to contribute to the recovery process in a meaningful way. Dylan McEachern, from Waco, Texas, felt a deeply personal connection to the cause. She attended Camp Mystic for seven years, and one of the cabins affected by the floods was her very first cabin. Having known multiple people who tragically lost their lives, Dylan viewed the cabaret as an opportunity to give back to her community. She believes that combining artistry with advocacy is a powerful way to raise awareness and make a tangible impact. Jensenn Tavssberger, based in Los Angeles, is the youngest of the three producers and brings experience from advocacy work with organizations like Engineering Empathy, whose mission aligns closely with Rising Rivers. She shared, “If I have the opportunity to help anybody, I am going to take it. If everybody in the world were just a little more like that, the world would be a much better place.” Together, these three producers exemplify the idea of being the change they wish to see in the world, using their talents to help others. The cabaret was born from the desire to combine a passion for performance with a commitment to advocacy, creating a space where music and theater serve as tools for healing and hope. Music has long been recognized as a powerful form of coping and recovery. Survivors of the Camp Mystic flood sang together even as they were evacuated on buses, drawing strength, comfort, and solidarity in the midst of the crisis. Their instinct to turn to song in that moment reflects the resilience and communal power of music. Rising Rivers embodies that mission: a musical response to crisis that uplifts, unites, and inspires. Just as rivers rise after a storm, carrying life and renewal in their currents, music has the power to heal, connect, and restore. In the aftermath of the floods, as survivors of Camp Mystic visited the camp, they instinctively turned to song, finding strength, comfort, and solidarity in each other’s voices. This cabaret channeled that same spirit, each note, each performance,and each lyric was a tribute of hope flowing toward a community in need. Through music and storytelling, Rising Rivers reminds us that even in the wake of devastation, the human community can rise, together carving a path toward renewal. And no matter how high the waters may rise, together with music, we will rise above the rivers, stronger, united, and full of hope.

On August 13th, 2025, Speaking Out, Singing Louder took the 54 Below stage, produced by Makaila Anderson. A student at an arts-focused university, Makaila was inspired by the energy in her classroom following the outcome of recent political events, a sense of defeat mixed with urgency. She felt the world needed something that could instill hope, a reminder that even one person can make a difference. From that feeling, the cabaret was born, with a mission to spotlight marginalized communities whose voices are often unheard. Makaila envisioned a performance where performers could use their voices to speak out on behalf of communities who might otherwise be silenced. For her, the idea of a cabaret was tangible and achievable, and she hopes to eventually grow Speaking Out, Singing Louder into a nonprofit organization, continuing to raise both awareness and funds through performances in cabaret settings and beyond. The core mission of the cabaret was simple yet powerful: stop talking about change and start making it. “So often as a generation and as a society, we talk about the change we want to see but never actively try to make it,” Makaila explained. “If we are not doing anything about it, we may as well be indifferent. It just takes every single person doing a small thing for change to be made.” Art, Makaila believes, has a unique ability to evoke emotions and ideas we often suppress. It forces us to face reality without filters, a necessary confrontation in today’s world. When real-life events are diminished or ignored, it is the responsibility of artists to speak out and sing louder, using their craft to be the change they wish to see. The cabaret created a profound sense of community, celebrating individuality and shared experience. Bringing performers together to share their struggles on stage fostered an unspoken understanding that is rare in society. Song selection was intentional, highlighting each performer’s identity, story, and heritage. In this way, the cabaret echoed the ethos behind “who lives, who dies, who tells your story,” with performers choosing pieces that honor their personal journey and the legacy of their communities. “Theater is not just jazz hands and box steps—it can challenge ideas in ways we don’t typically see,” Makaila said. Leaning into advocacy and storytelling through musical theater, the performers transformed their talent into a platform for sharing deeply personal narratives. Proceeds from Speaking Out, Singing Louder went to Democracy Forward, an organization dedicated to protecting democratic principles. The night not only sparked meaningful change within the community but also led to numerous conversations among audience members and performers alike, proving that all it takes is a community coming together to speak out and sing even louder.

On December 23rd, 2025, the stage lights of 54 Below will shine brightly on Golden Hour: A Benefit for Skin Cancer Awareness, produced by Jessica Evgenikos and Zoe Dunn in partnership with Glow With Care. This cabaret is dedicated to raising awareness for skin cancer prevention and supporting the vital work of The Skin Cancer Foundation. For producers Jessica and Zoe, both young performers, and with Jessica also the founder of the Glow With Care Initiative, this cause is deeply personal. They have witnessed firsthand the impact that skin cancer and sun damage can have on individuals and families. Both strongly believe in using their voices and platforms to educate, empower, and inspire others to protect their skin and prioritize their health. Theatre has always been a place where Jessica and Zoe feel most seen, connected, and understood. By blending their passion for performing with purpose-driven advocacy work, they created a cabaret that brings together artists, community members, and audiences to share stories, raise awareness, and support a cause that truly matters. Golden Hour represents both beauty and responsibility. That magical time of day when sunlight glows softly serves as a reminder of the power and warmth of the sun but also underscores the importance of protecting one’s skin during peak UV exposure. Symbolically, the cabaret reflects hope, healing, and awareness. The mission of Golden Hour is to fuse artistry with advocacy, celebrating the power of performance while shining a light on skin cancer awareness, early detection, and sun safety. Jessica and Zoe hope audiences leave inspired not only by the talent onstage, but also by the purpose behind it. Cabaret is an intimate, personal art form, allowing performers to share stories, emotions, and connections with their audience. When people connect emotionally, they are more open to learning, reflecting, and taking action. As Jessica and Zoe note, “Art has the ability to reach hearts first, and hearts create change.” The cabaret aims to offer encouragement, support, visibility, and community to those affected by skin cancer. At the same time, it provides education and resources so that fewer families have to face this journey in the future. The ultimate goal is that audiences leave not only moved and inspired by the performances, but motivated to protect their skin, prioritize their health, and advocate for awareness and early prevention. Even a small action like wearing sunscreen or reminding someone else to do so can make a lasting impact. Golden Hour shines brightly as a testament to the power of art having the ability to save lives. It is a reminder that we can “stay gold” while also staying safe and healthy. As they say in The Outsiders musical: “Finding beauty in the fold is the only way to keep from growing old. My friend, stay gold.” This cabaret beautifully embodies that message, merging artistry, advocacy, and hope into one unforgettable performance, reminding us to stay gold safely.

All of these cabarets,The Journey of Inspiration Through Theater, Rising Rivers, Speaking Out, Singing Louder, and Golden Hour demonstrate the unique power of cabaret as an art form. Intimate and personal, cabarets allow performers to connect deeply with audiences, blending storytelling, song, and advocacy in a way that is immediate and transformative. They are platforms for change, raising awareness, building community, and inspiring action. Whether addressing social issues, personal journeys, or health causes, cabarets show that when artistry meets intention, the stage becomes a space not just for performance, but for empowerment, healing, and hope.