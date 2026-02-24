Student Blog: Inspiration

Inspiration is more than a word. It is the spark that pulls you out of bed, the whisper that tells you to keep going, the fire that demands you create.

When you watch a show and see actors take their bows, you see the lights, the applause, the culmination. What you do not see is the story behind that bow: years of practice, countless rejections, sacrifices no one notices, mornings that begin too early, nights that end too late, doubt that gnaws, and persistence that refuses to quit. Every performer on that stage carries a story far richer than their bow.

That journey became my obsession. I found myself inspired not just by the stories told on stage, but by the stories of the people that brought them to life. I wanted to know their story, what lit the fire in their hearts, what pushed them forward when everything seemed impossible, and how those experiences shaped the art they shared with the world. That curiosity grew, blossomed, and became something I could never have imagined, The Inspiration Show.

It started small. A computer. A Zoom meeting. A ring light. A heap of enthusiasm. And me, ready to listen. I poured my heart into every episode, hoping someone, somewhere, would feel the same spark I felt. And then it happened. People listened. They shared their stories. They built a community around the show. What began as a passion project became alive. It became something that breathed, something that connected dreamers across the world.

Through it all, I realized that inspiration does not end when the curtain calls. It does not stop with one story, one performance, one bow. It ripples outward from artist to audience, from story to listener, from one dreamer to another.

That is why I create. To catch those ripples. To amplify those voices. To remind someone sitting in the audience, or reading these words, that their spark matters.

Inspiration started as my motivation, but over time, it became my purpose. On days when doubt creeps in, I return to that feeling, the spark that first drew me in. Every guest on The Inspiration Show reminds me why I create. Every story fuels me, pushes me forward, and reinforces the path I have chosen. If I can inspire even one person, then everything I have done has been worth it.

Looking back to 2019, I could never have imagined that in 2026 I would be writing for BroadwayWorld and interviewing performers whose journeys shaped my own. The greatest gift of The Inspiration Show has been the chance to sit with these artists, to dissect their stories, their struggles, their triumphs, and see how they transformed spark into stage lights.

When life feels busy, uncertain, or challenging, step into your own spotlight. Aspire to inspire. Keep seeking that spark, because you never know what it might become. Take your bow. Every small spark, every brave step, carries its own applause, even if you can't hear it just yet. Write your story. Let the world witness your journey, one moment, one spark, one bow at a time.