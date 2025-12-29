Student Blog: A Letter to Current BFA Auditionees

This time last year, the BFA process was consuming me. The thought of how difficult it was to get into a school, the uncertainty of what the next year would look like, and the constant rehearsing and auditioning was affecting my grades, relationships, and anxiety. So now, as current seniors go through the same thing I did, I thought I would give some words of advice and reassurance in this crazy time.

The most important thing for me, my family and my college counselor was staying organized. The first step was researching the difference between a BFA, BA, and MFA, whether I wanted a city or rural school, or if I wanted a university or conservatory - knowing these general variables can save a lot of time while in the thick of it. By conducting this research beforehand, I was able to focus solely on filming my material and booking callbacks rather than having to worry about discovering other schools or learning about their programs as I applied. Taking the time before the Common App opens to visit schools, talk to current students, and figure out what YOU want in a program will save so much time and stress later.

Once you create the list of schools you’re interested in, I found it helpful to make some sort of spreadsheet, document, or whatever works for your brain. This is where I kept track of what material each school needs, the due dates, if they have a pre-screen, what your slate should consist of, etc. This is vital to not missing any instructions. Each school can be so particular as to how they want you to submit (is it on Acceptd or their own portal), how to frame your prescreens (it is normal with a plain background or do they want you walking around your whole house with a camera following you while you perform your monologue). It would have been awful to miss a deadline or get rejected just because I wasn’t organized, so making a spreadsheet that I monitored daily was super important.

The most important advice I can give, however, is that you will end up where you’re meant to be. I know it sounds cringy because getting into a BFA program can feel just as hard as getting into an Ivy League, but it is so true. Going to a school that truly wants you, no matter its prestige or how it will look in your Instagram bio, is the most important part of this whole process. Finding a place where you can safely and happily grow, learn, and come into your own will make this whole taxing process feel worth it.

You will end up where you’re meant to be, and finding that magical place to hone in on your craft makes everything worth it. Just breathe, remember why you love it, and in 6 months, you will never have to look at the Acceptd website again. And if you’re looking to go to school in NYC, please reach out @bayley_tanenbaum!