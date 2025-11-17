Student Blog: Avoiding the BFA Slump: One Apple at a Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As a BFA Musical Theatre Student in the greatest city in the world, it is easy to get distracted by Broadway shows, iced coffees, and shopping sprees. But remembering what's important and taking care of my body is so important. My program is intense, and what I’ve learned, and am still learning, since being here is the value of saying no to certain things and putting my body, brain, and schoolwork first.

Don’t get me wrong, I have loved taking advantage of all that New York City has to offer. I have seen some very influential theatre that has really changed the way I think of myself as a performer and creative person. I have enjoyed all of the amazing food NYC is known for: the bagels at my local bagel shop, Blank Street coffee, and late night $1.50 pizza. Soho hates to see my roommates and I coming as we’re prone to a froyo at Mimi’s after a trip to the Glossier store.

However, I feel my body lose steam in my intense daily dance class after I get a sugary coffee. Since we do such extreme ab, arm, and cardio routines in that class, I have really been noticing the difference it makes to my body when I choose to eat better versus when I get that late night pizza or Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding. I love staying up late with my friends, whether we're out or staying in chatting, but I notice my body is not as energized and my voice is tired the day after.

This is all not to say that I don’t do these things. I think it is so important to have a work/life balance, especially in a program and path that requires so much of my brain and body. Spending time with my friends and roommates doing teenage girl things is inevitable.

When I find myself having good meals (a Tunacado at Joe and the Juice, a build-your-own bowl at Naya bowls and Sweetgreen) and a full 8 hours of sleep, I feel energized, my brain is activated, and I am so much more productive the next day. Making my own meals at home has also helped save a lot of calories and money. I love making a yogurt bowl, eggs, and apples with peanut butter to get my protein in before daily dance.

I still like to go out to Buttercup Bakeshop, or get a daydream latte at Blank Street with my friends, but putting it all in moderation helps me perform better and stay focused. I will definitely still be frequenting the pizza shop around the corner late at night, but maybe on a Friday night when I don’t have to pay for it in ballet the next day.