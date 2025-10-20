Student Blog: Home is Just a FaceTime Away

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Living the BFA Musical Theatre life in New York City for the past two months has been nothing short of a dream. I love life here - it’s fast-paced, busy, and I spend everyday doing what I love. Every night is a sleepover with my new best friends, I see loads of shows, experience NYC nightlife, have become a usual at Blank Street coffee, and bounce around the city to classes, dance studios and voice lessons. It could be easy to get caught in the immediateness and forget to call home. However, remembering to talk to my community back in California is very important to me and connects me there.

As a college student, calling/FaceTiming loved ones is important for my mental health - it reminds me that there is more than the thrill of my busy new life. When preparing for college, I thought it would be hard to keep my friends and family in touch. I worried that I would grow apart from my friends and would forget to update my family on my everyday adventures. My family and I had many talks to remind me how vital it was going to be to keep my community in the loop.

In all of my excitement, it is still a weird feeling to miss out on things happening at home like my brother’s fall play at my old high school, a family trip to Las Vegas that I won’t be going on, or the Jewish holidays at my synagogue.

Fortunately for me, I have loved talking on the phone, hopping on FaceTime, and texting throughout the day. Living in New York has meant a lot of travelling: whether it’s by bus, train, or walking. Anytime I am walking to or from school, have a free moment at home, or have a break in between classes, I take the time to call Grandma Sue, my brother Josh, and my best friends Ashley and Emey.

I think that is one of the reasons why I have not felt homesick at college. By being consistent on the phone, I am always up to date on my brother’s school assignments, my best-friends’ new friends, and what’s going on with my grandparents.

Going to school for theatre has reminded me how important connection is - whether it is with your scene partner, director, or having the sense memory to create new connections on stage. It also translates to my family and friends. Taking the time to foster the connections I have at home has fulfilled me as a person. And all I have to do is hop on the phone.