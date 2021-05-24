String Quartet ETHEL Celebrates National Chamber Music Month With a Free World Premiere Virtual Concert and Live Q&A

To celebrate the 10th annual National Chamber Music Month, Wisconsin's Grand Theater is proud to present the world premiere of ETHEL's Signature Sessions virtual concert. ETHEL recorded Signature Sessions during the pandemic, after being apart for six months.

The sessions capture high-definition musical and video recordings of ETHEL performing beloved music from the group's dynamic vault of performance programs, such as Circus: Wandering City, The River, Blue Dress, and more. The Signature Sessions were produced and directed by EMMY and Telly award-winning media producer, Molly McBride. Ethel Will interact with friends directly after the performance with a rousing Q&A and talk-back.

WHEN: Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. EST

WHO: Established in New York City in 1998, ETHEL quickly earned a reputation as one of America's most adventurous string quartets. More than 20 years later, the band continues to set the standard for contemporary concert music. Known for its enlivened playing blending uptown, conservatory musicianship with downtown genre-crossing, ETHEL has been described as "indefatigable and eclectic" (The New York Times), "vital and brilliant" (The New Yorker), and "infectiously visceral" (Pitchfork). Since its inception, ETHEL has released nine feature recordings (one of them nominated for a Native American Music Award), premiered 225 compositions, performed as guests on 40+ albums, won a GRAMMY with jazz legend Kurt Elling, and performed in 14 countries, 45 states, and 250 cities.

Tickets: FREE. Tickets are required in advance. To register, visit GrandTheater.org or call 715.842.0988.