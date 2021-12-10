Steven Bernstein's Sex Mob Announces Holiday Party At Drom

Legendary downtown jazz quartet Sex Mob will return to the old neighborhood to throw a holiday party at Drom on Thursday, December 16th (tickets here). Still thriving and evolving more than two decades after its founding, the visionary quartet Sexmob continues to explode all preconceived notions of what an instrumental jazz band can be.

Emerging from the Knitting Factory scene of the mid-'90s, slide trumpeter Steven Bernstein, alto/baritone saxophonist Briggan Krauss, upright/electric bassist Tony Scherr and drummer/percussionist Kenny Wollesen have changed the game with their raw, improvisatory groove and swing, endlessly inventive arrangements and uproarious sense of fun, exhibiting high musical standards while blithely blowing past all rigid boundaries of genre and taste. From their 1998 debut Din of Inequity onward, they've formed one of the truly enduring and substantive artistic bonds of their time, a quartet chemistry (often plus guests) that retains every bit of its freshness and capacity for surprise.

