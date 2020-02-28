Sterling K. Brown Will Underwrite a Student Matinee of PASS OVER at Luna Stage
Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor Sterling K. Brown will underwrite the Wednesday, March 4 student matinee of Luna Stage's production of Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over.
Luna Stage offers weekday matinees for local students at 10am on Wednesday mornings. These events include pre-show educational activities, a full performance of a mainstage play, and post-show discussions with cast. Upon request, a study guide and other suggested activities are also made available to instructors. More information is available at www.lunastage.org/education/matinees.
Sterling K. Brown is a veteran of stage, film, and television. Since 2016, Brown has starred in the television series This Is Us, for which he became the first African-American actor to win a Golden Globe in the best actor in a television drama category, as well as the first African-American actor to win a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama. Mr. Brown has also appeared on Army Wives, Supernatural, Person of Interest, Medium, and as Christopher Darden in the FX miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his work in the critically-acclaimed Waves, and appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther as N'Jobu.
"We are delighted to have Mr. Brown's support for this beautiful and timely play," says Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith. "It is this kind of involvement that makes is possible for us to bring important and relevant stories to young people right here in their own community." If you want to join Sterling K. Brown in supporting Luna Stage's educational programs, visit https://www.lunastage.org/support/donate.
Pass Over runs through March 8 at Luna Stage, located in West Orange's Valley Arts District, close to Montclair, Maplewood, South Orange, Livingston, Verona, Orange, Short Hills and Millburn. Tickets are $40, and are available at www.LunaStage.org or by calling OvationTix (866) 811-4111. Talkbacks with guest experts and members of the creative team are scheduled throughout the run.
Details:
Pass Over by Antoinette Nwandu
Directed by Devin E. Haqq
At Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road, West Orange, NJ | (973) 395-5551
Now Running | Closes: Sunday, March 8
Performance Schedule: Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday & Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 3pm
Tickets: https://www.lunastage.org/shows/pass-over or OvationTix (866) 811-4111
Age: 15+ (strong language and violence) Running Time: 95 minutes
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
