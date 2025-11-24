Stephen Schwartz to Attend WICKED: FOR GOOD Soundtrack Pop-Up Event at UMG Shop NY

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

In celebration of the theatrical release of Wicked: For Good, songwriter Stephen Schwartz is set to attend the Wicked: For Good Soundtrack pop-up at UMusic Shop NY on Monday, November 24.

Attendees will get the chance to meet the celebrated composer and lyricist, who will be in attendance from 5-7 pm. He will also be signing CDs and vinyls for the soundtrack of the new film.

Wicked merchandise at the pop-up includes multiple vinyl and CD variations, T-shirts, hoodies, and Funko Pops. Additionally, guests have the chance to enter giveaways to win The Grimmerie and Glinda’s wand props. Both will be on display at the pop-up. Guests each day will have the opportunity to snag collectible Wicked cards while supplies last.

Located at 2 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10121, the pop-up shop is running from November 21–29, 2025, open daily 10 AM-6 PM, with special 8 AM-10:30 PM hours on Black Friday. It will be closed on Thanksgiving.

With Wicked: For Good now in theaters, the official soundtrack is now available to stream. As previously reported, the soundtrack features all of the fan-favorite songs from Act 2 of the stage show, including "No Good Deed," "As Long as You're Mine," the title number, and more.

It also includes the two new songs written by songwriter Stephen Schwartz: “No Place Like Home,” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble,” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. Find out everything that's new in the film in our guide here. Listen to it below.

The new soundtrack is being released in several variants, including a green (Elphaba) and a pink (Glinda) edition, each featuring an image of the character on the cover. Other versions include a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, and more. Fans can purchase a new limited edition Alternate Picture Disc vinyl of the soundtrack for the upcoming film, which features new art on the vinyl discs themselves.

On December 5, Republic Records will release the official score album for Wicked: For Good, containing all the instrumental underscoring written for the film by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell. It will be available on streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl and is available to pre-order now here.

Also available is a complete soundtrack set for Part One, featuring both the soundtrack and the motion picture score. Take a look at the different options HERE.

Tracklist:

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good, now in theaters, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas