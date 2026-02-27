Staten Island Children's Museum Unveils March 2026 Events

The Staten Island Children's Museum will present a full slate of programs this March, offering families live performances, interactive workshops, and hands-on learning experiences at its home within Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden.

Throughout the month, visitors can participate in Kinetic Sculptures in the Walk-In! Workshop, where children will create mobiles and stabiles inspired by American artist Alexander Calder. The workshop runs Wednesday through Friday from 1:00–4:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00–4:00 p.m.

Featured March Events

On Sunday, March 1 from 4:00–4:45 p.m., Dawn Daniels will lead an interactive Irish step dancing workshop featuring demonstrations of hard-shoe reels and soft-shoe jigs, along with a lesson set to Irish music.

The Richmond County Fencing Club will offer a hands-on fencing demonstration Saturday, March 7 from 4:00–4:45 p.m. Designed for children ages 6 and up, participants will practice basic lunge and parry techniques using plastic swords.

The museum’s Movers and Shakers series continues Saturday, March 14 with four sessions:

Walkers’ Wiggle (11:00–11:45 a.m., ages 1–3)

Yoga Adventure! (12:00–12:45 p.m. and 2:15–3:00 p.m., ages 4+)

Music Video Mania (1:00–2:00 p.m., grades 1+)

ShopRite Kidz Cook returns Sunday, March 15 with Mediterranean Rice & Beans workshops at 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, and 3:00 p.m. Space is limited; tickets are available at the door.

On Friday, March 20, the museum will host a One Day Camp for Eid al-Fitr for children ages 5–9. The camp runs during the school break and includes science experiments, art projects, outdoor exploration, and exhibit play. That afternoon from 4:00–4:45 p.m., Literacy, Inc. (LINC) will present an interactive story time program for families.

Binx the Reptile Guy brings Dino Scales & Tails to the museum Sunday, March 22 from 4:00–4:45 p.m., featuring live reptiles including tortoises, bearded dragons, leopard geckos, and pythons.

The month concludes with a dance party led by DJ Got Me Fit on Sunday, March 29 from 4:00–4:45 p.m., combining music, movement, and fitness games.

Free Admission Opportunities

The museum participates in the Bank of America Museums on Us program, offering one free general admission to cardholders on the first full weekend of each month with valid ID. Free admission is also available to individuals with Cool Culture and SNAP EBT cards, as well as active-duty military families.

The Staten Island Children’s Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All programs are included with admission unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit sichildrensmuseum.org or call 718-273-2060.