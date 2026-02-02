Stage Fright Unveils February 2026 Guest Lineup At Red Eye NY

Stage Fright, the weekly Broadway talk show hosted by Marti Gould Cummings with Drama Desk nominee Yaz Fukuoka on piano, has announced its February 2026 guest lineup at Red Eye NY.

The February schedule opens with Andrew Keenan-Bolger and continues throughout the month with appearances by Tony Award winners and Broadway performers.

Keenan-Bolger will kick off the month, bringing a career that includes originating the role of Crutchie in the original Broadway cast of Newsies and appearing in Tuck Everlasting, Mary Poppins, Seussical, Beauty and the Beast, and A Christmas Carol on Broadway. He also appeared in the filmed stage production Newsies: The Musical, which set box office records.

On February 11, Stage Fright will welcome Donna McKechnie, the Tony Award-winning star of A Chorus Line. McKechnie’s Broadway credits include Company, Promises, Promises, On the Town, Wicked, State Fair, and Sondheim: A Musical Tribute, which she also choreographed. Her memoir, Time Steps: My Musical Comedy Life, was published by Simon & Schuster.

The February 18 episode will feature Mike Schwitter, whose Broadway appearances include The Great Gatsby and Pippin. His national tour credits include The Book of Mormon and Les Misérables, with additional stage work in Next to Normal, West Side Story, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Rounding out the month on February 25 is Tony Award winner Lilias White. White received the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for The Life and earned an additional nomination for Fela!. Her Broadway credits also include Hadestown, Dreamgirls, Once on This Island, Chicago, Cats, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. White is also known for her television work, including her Daytime Emmy Award-winning role as Lillian Edwards on Sesame Street. Her first solo studio album, Get Yourself Some Happy!, was released in 2021.

Stage Fright is hosted by Cummings, a New York City-based performer and 2025 NYC Pride Marshal who has appeared in Vogue, The New York Times, Time Out New York, and on Good Morning America and The View. Cummings has produced and starred in the Fusion docuseries Shade: Queens of NYC, hosted The Marti Report on Logo, and appeared in Worst Cooks in America, Drag Me to Dinner, and The X Change Rate. Cummings recently performed Are You There Asteroid? It’s Me Marti at Joe’s Pub and will present the show in Palm Springs on February 21.

Stage Fright is presented weekly on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. at Red Eye NY, located at 355 West 41st Street in Manhattan. Admission is free, with no cover charge.