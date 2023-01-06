Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stage Adaptation of Emma Donoghue's ROOM Will Open On Broadway This Spring

The play with music previously had a production at Stratford East in 2017.

Jan. 06, 2023  

BroadwayWorld has learned that a stage adaptation of Emma Donoghue's bestselling novel Room will open on Broadway in April 2023. The production is expected to be a limited run through September. No casting or theater has been announced.

The production is directed by Cora Bissett, with script by Emma Donoghue, and songs by Cora Bissett and Kathryn Joseph. Previously adapted by Donoghue for the screen, the film won Academy Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

With a world premiere in 2017 at Stratford East in the UK, Room previously also had a run via Mirvish productions in Toronto, also directed by Bissett, which was staged in Spring 2022 and was well received by critics.

Toronto and Mirvish productions have a history of further developing work for the New York stage for UK-based productions - currently represented on Broadway by & Juliet. Aladdin also had a pre-Broadway engagement at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Kidnapped as a teenage girl, Ma has been locked inside a purpose built room in her captor's garden for seven years. Her five year old son, Jack, has no concept of the world outside and happily exists inside Room with the help of Ma's games and his vivid imagination where objects like Rug, Lamp and TV are his only friends. But for Ma the time has come to escape and face their biggest challenge to date: the world outside Room.

Watch a trailer for the UK production below:



