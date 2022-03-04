St. George Theatre Lifts Vaccine and Mask Mandates

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. George theatre has worked tirelessly to ensure that we have followed the proper protocols to reduce risks and create a safe space for our audiences, artists, and staff. They are pleased to announce that, in accordance with the changes in guidelines from New York City, New York State, and the CDC, proof of vaccination and masks are no longer required at the St. George Theatre, effective March 7, 2022.

They strongly encourage all patrons who wish to wear masks while inside the venue to continue to do so. If you have specific questions or concerns about the new COVID regulations, safety protocols, refund policy, or regarding upcoming performances, please contact the St. George Theatre Box Office at info@sgtr.org or call 718-442-2900 Tuesday through Friday, 12PM to 5PM ET.

The St. George Theatre have made several changes and building upgrades to ensure that we are as safe and welcoming as possible, and will continue to do so. These enhancements include completed work on air systems to comply with city, state, and national COVID-safety standards. Our HVAC system has been upgraded to include MERV-5 filters and UV lighting that are in compliance with COVID-safety guidelines, enhanced security screening and entrance protocols with touchless metal detectors, ticket scanning towers, and contactless credit card terminals at the box office windows for in-venue purchases, hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the venue, and ongoing and frequent sanitization of door handles, restrooms, theatre seats, and other surfaces throughout the entire theatre.

All St. George Theatre staff and volunteers are still required to be fully vaccinated. As a non-profit organization and your community performing arts center, the theatre appreciates and thanks you for your dedication, cooperation, and support throughout this incredibly challenging time. On behalf of the dedicated Staff and Board of Directors, they wish you good health and look forward to seeing you at a show in the near future!