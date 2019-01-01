Spring Into 2019 With This Year's Upcoming Broadway Shows!

2018 has come to a close, and that could only mean one thing... we're gearing up for the new shows coming in 2019! Between now and the Tony Awards, this spring will bring fan favorites like Be More Chill and Hadestown, a much-anticipated revival of Kiss Me, Kate, and many more.

BroadwayWorld brings you a look at all of the shows you can get excited for. Mark your calendars now!

Choir Boy

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Currently in Previews

Opening Night: January 8, 2019

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

MORE INFO

True West

American Airlines Theatre

Currently in Previews

Opening Night: January 24, 2019

Opposites attack in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about two brothers with more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin and lowlife Lee wrestle with big issues-and each other. Order vs. chaos. Art vs. commerce. Typewriter vs. toaster...Shepard's rip-roaring classic returns to Broadway, gleefully detonating our misguided myths of family, identity and the American Dream.

MORE INFO

Be More Chill

Lyceum Theatre

Previews Begin: February 13, 2019

Opening Night: March 10, 2019

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving the "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology - but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself - especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

MORE INFO

Kiss Me, Kate

Studio 54

Previews Begin: February 14, 2019

Opening Night: March 14, 2019

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, comedy high and low, a hilarious dash of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, and the songwriting genius of Cole Porter at his stylish, sexy, sophisticated best, including "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

MORE INFO

Ain't Too Proud

Imperial Theatre

Previews Begin: February 28, 2019

Opening Night: March 21, 2019

Ain't Too Proud is an electrifying new musical about the life and times of The Temptations, the greatest R&B group of all time (Billboard Magazine 2017).

They were five young guys on the streets of Detroit when they were discovered by Berry Gordy, who signed them to his legendary new label. After 24 attempts, they finally had a hit and the rest is history- how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how, as the nation fell into civil unrest, personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart.

MORE INFO

King Lear

Cort Theatre

Previews Begin: February 28, 2019

Opening Night: April 4, 2019

Glenda Jackson will appear as the title character in King Lear in the play's Broadway run next year. Jackson is no stranger to this role, playing it previously in 2016 at London's Old Vic. The Broadway production will be entirely different, with new staging.

The production is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold. Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning composer Philip Glass will provide an original score for the production. The critically acclaimed creative team features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

MORE INFO

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Booth Theatre

Previews Begin: March 5, 2019

Opening Night: April 11, 2019

In Gary, Taylor Mac's singular world view intersects with Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. In Mac's extraordinary new play, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants are charged with cleaning up the bodies. It's only 400 B.C. - but it feels like the end of the world.

MORE INFO

Burn This

Hudson Theatre

Previews Begin: March 15, 2019

Opening Night: April 16, 2019

BURN THIS tells the story of four New Yorkers whose lives are uprooted by a young dancer's accidental death. Set in downtown New York in the raw and gritty 1980s, the combustible drama explores the spiritual and emotional isolation of the dangerous, sexy, raw and demanding Pale (Adam Driver) and the modern dancer Anna (Keri Russell), and their tempestuous relationship after the two iconoclasts are brought together in the wake of a life-changing personal tragedy.

MORE INFO

Hillary and Clinton

John Golden Theatre

Previews Begin: March 16, 2019

Opening Night: April 18, 2019

Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill, sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don't be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will.

In Hillary and Clinton, Lucas Hnath examines the politics of marriage, gender roles, and the limitations of experience and inevitability in this profoundly timely look at an American dynasty in crisis.

MORE INFO

Oklahoma!

Circle in the Square Theatre

Previews Begin: March 19, 2019

Opening Night: April 7, 2019

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

MORE INFO

Hadestown

Walter Kerr Theatre

Previews Begin: March 22, 2019

Opening Night: April 17, 2019

Following record-breaking runs at New York Theatre Workshop and Edmonton's Citadel Theatre, Hadestown arrives at London's National Theatre ahead of its eagerly anticipated Broadway bow next year. Celebrated singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell and visionary director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) have transformed Mitchell's acclaimed concept album into a genre-defying new work that blends modern American folk music with vintage New Orleans jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

This groundbreaking musical follows songwriter Orpheus and his mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. Mitchell's mesmerizing melodies and poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against fear. Performed by an international ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown delivers a resonant and moving theatrical experience.

MORE INFO

Beetlejuice

Winter Garden Theatre

Previews Begin: March 28, 2019

Opening Night: April 25, 2019

It's showtime, folks! Beetlejuice is ruder, raunchier and frankly, more repellent than ever in this original musical based on Tim Burton's wonderfully demented film. Directed by Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits. Get tickets now to BEETLEJUICE - hell, bring the whole family! We've got plenty of 4-letter words that your kids will love.

MORE INFO

Tootsie

Marquis Theatre

Previews Begin: March 29, 2019

Opening Night: April 23, 2019

TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn (13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and musical direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). TOOTSIE will be directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

MORE INFO

Ink

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Previews Begin: April 2, 2019

Opening Night: April 24, 2019

It's 1969 London. The brash young Rupert Murdoch purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash which will destroy - and ultimately horrify - the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they will go to any lengths for success and the race for the most ink is on!

Inspired by real events and a recent hit in London's West End, James Graham's electrifying new play comes to Broadway in the exhilarating Almeida Theatre production, directed by Rupert Goold.

MORE INFO

All My Sons

American Airlines Theatre

Previews Begin: April 4, 2019

Opening Night: April 22, 2019

Award-winning actors Annette Bening and Tracy Letts return to Broadway in the play that launched Arthur Miller as the moral voice of the American Theater. In the aftermath of WWII, the Keller family struggles to stay intact and to fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge - forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance, and post-war disenchantment across generations.

MORE INFO

Related Articles