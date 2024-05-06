Concert Review: ENHYPEN Wraps Up FATE PLUS Tour at UBS Arena in Belmont Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After bringing their sold-out FATE tour to the United States just last fall, K-pop powerhouse group Enhypen returned with the encore FATE PLUS tour, wrapping up the five-date American leg at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY this past weekend.

I had the chance to catch the original FATE tour in Newark last October (review here), and, truthfully, the FATE PLUS tour was not a whole lot different. The group has released one album, title Orange Blood, since their previous tour, and the songs from that album were sprinkled throughout the setlist that otherwise remained mostly unchanged.

But, as someone who is known to often attend multiple stops on the same tour, the repetition didn't stop me from having the time of my life!

Enhypen, the seven-member group made up of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki, are born performers. Something I always look for in a K-pop group is diversity of concept and Enhypen always deliver. The group is constantly keeping fans on their toes, from darker vampire-esque themed songs like "Bite Me" and "Sweet Venom", to more traditional pop-sounding tracks like "Polaroid Love", mellow acoustic numbers like "TFW (That Feeling When)" and "Just A Little Bit", and even nostaglia-infused pop-punk songs like "Attention, please!" and "SHOUT OUT". This group has something for everyone and all of their concepts were displayed beautifully in this non-stop visual feast of a performance.

As previously mentioned, the concert was nearly identical to last year's FATE tour, with the addition of songs from their Orange Blood album, including the English version of title track "Sweet Venom", fan-favorite "Still Monster", and sweet love song "Orange Flower".

Another fun and welcome addition was "One and Only", a song which recently gave Enhypen a collaboration with Pokemon. During the performance, seven people in giant Pikachu costumes joined the group on stage, dancing and interacting with the members. I don't think the smile left my face the entire time; it was just so much fun!

Enhypen ended the show, and subsequently the tour, with an encore performance of the song "Go Big Or Go Home", which they had performed earlier in the setlist. This time, the venue felt like a club or a rave, with everyone jumping, lightsticks flashing, and lasers enhancing the visuals emanating from the stage. It was the perfect way to end such a fun show - with a true party that left me already excited for when Enhypen returns.

Photo Credit: BELIFT LAB

