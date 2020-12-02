Spotlight on Plays Presents TIME STANDS STILL Reunion With Laura Linney, Brian d'Arcy James and More

The "Spotlight on Plays" series will continue with a first-time reunion of the original Broadway Manhattan Theatre Club production of Donald Margulies' TIME STANDS STILL on Thursday, December 3 at 8PM EST/ 5PM PST.

The play stars Eric Bogosian, Brian d'Arcy James, Laura Linney and Alicia Silverstone directed by Daniel Sullivan.

TIME STANDS STILL is Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies' drama about a photojournalist (d'Arcy James) and a foreign correspondent (Linney) trying to find happiness in a world that seems to have gone crazy. The NY Times Critic's Pick ("Flawless!) production opened on Broadway in January 2010 and was nominated for two Tony Awards, for Best Play and Leading Actress for Linney.

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed at 8PM EST/5PM PST. TIME STANDS STILL will be available until Monday, December 7. Tickets for all events are on sale now and sold exclusively on TodayTix. Ticket buyers can access the events through the TodayTix app or todaytix.com at a "Pay What You Can" rate starting at $5. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

The seven-play fall series will conclude with Robert's O'Hara's BARBECUE on Thursday, December 10.

In spring 2021, the series will continue with seven plays: ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS by Pearl Cleage; THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa Fasthorse; WATCH ON THE RHINE by Lillian Hellman; THE OHIO STATE MURDERS by Adrienne Kennedy; DEAR ELIZABETH by Sarah Ruhl; THE BALTIMORE WALTZ by Paula Vogel and THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG by Wendy Wasserstein. Further details including additional dates, directors and casting will be announced shortly.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.

