Special Olympics New York To Host First-Ever Floorball Tournament Saturday In NYC

The first-ever Special Olympics New York regional floorball tournament is being held at Javits Center in New York City today. More than 500 athletes and coaches from New York City, Long Island, Hudson Valley and the Southern Tier are competing.

Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman and NYC Public Schools Chancellor David C. Banks will kick off the event during Opening Ceremonies, beginning promptly at 9:30 a.m.

The event will also include a Young Athletes program and free health screenings for athletes in five disciplines. More than 150 volunteers will support the event.

Special Olympics New York made the transition from floor hockey to floorball this winter, and Saturday's tournament will be the first multi-region opportunity for athletes to go for the gold. Learn more about the transition here.

About Special Olympics New York



Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 42,000 athletes across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings. The organization also partners with more than 300 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates. All Special Olympics New York programs are offered at no cost to athletes, their families or caregivers. The organization has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.com and a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, making it one of the most trusted charities in the business nationally. For additional information about Special Olympics New York, to learn more about getting involved, or to make a donation, visit www.specialolympicsNY.org.