Special Offer: Opening Night for MACBETH from The Archive Theater!

Start your Halloween season off right with Macbeth from The Archive Theater, and see just how tantalizing--and how destructive--a lust for power can be.



Join us for a new, lively production of Shakespeare's classic tale that brings it closer to home in early America. Set on the dark and bloody soil of post-Civil War Appalachia, this Macbeth will feature the haunting strains of Scottish-American folk tunes, as well as witches, magic, dancing, fierce fighting, deadly passions, and more than a few ghosts.



Performed at Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms, considered one of Austin's most haunted places, Macbeth has never been so terrifying. Recommended for ages 12 and up due to violence and mature themes.



Come early and enjoy the Tavern atmosphere with games, themed refreshments, live music, and interaction with the actors. You can even wear your favorite western or Victorian outfit and be a part of the fun (no uniforms or weapons please; we don't want to upset the ghosts).



Running Thursday through Sunday, Sept 8-25, 2022 at 8:00 pm

Thursday, September 8 - Pay-What-You-Can Preview

Wednesday, September 21 - Industry Night

Saturday, September 24 - No Show



Buy Tickets for Macbeth, Sept 8-25, 2022.

for more information visit our website at

https://www.thearchivetheater.org/macbeth

