Special Offer: LOS OTROS at A.R.T./New York Theatres
Special Offer: ? Only 2 More Weeks! Michael John LaChiusa's New
FINAL WEEKS! Must Close Oct 8!
LOS OTROS
A New Musical
"Uniquely conceived and moving...
naturally captivating and evocatively performed."
DC Theater Metro Arts
Through a series of beautiful and intimate moments, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos (Luba Mason & Caesar Samayoa) explore significant moments in their lives, discovering they are linked in unexpected ways. Semi-autobiographical, Los Otros captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk, and revelation through the lens of two people's lives. Los Otros features book & lyrics by Ellen Fitzhugh and music by Michael John LaChiusa. Directed by Noah Himmelstein.
Use code BWW for $49 tix
ArtNY Mezzanine Theatre (502 W. 53rd Street)