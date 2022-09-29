Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special Offer: LOS OTROS at A.R.T./New York Theatres

Special Offer: ? Only 2 More Weeks! Michael John LaChiusa's New

Sep. 29, 2022  

FINAL WEEKS! Must Close Oct 8!
LOS OTROS
A New Musical

"Uniquely conceived and moving...
naturally captivating and evocatively performed."
DC Theater Metro Arts

Through a series of beautiful and intimate moments, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos (Luba Mason & Caesar Samayoa) explore significant moments in their lives, discovering they are linked in unexpected ways. Semi-autobiographical, Los Otros captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk, and revelation through the lens of two people's lives. Los Otros features book & lyrics by Ellen Fitzhugh and music by Michael John LaChiusa. Directed by Noah Himmelstein.

Use code BWW for $49 tix

ArtNY Mezzanine Theatre (502 W. 53rd Street)

Get More Information


