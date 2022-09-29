Special Offer: LOS OTROS at A.R.T./New York Theatres

FINAL WEEKS! Must Close Oct 8!

LOS OTROS

A New Musical

"Uniquely conceived and moving...

naturally captivating and evocatively performed."

DC Theater Metro Arts



Through a series of beautiful and intimate moments, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos (Luba Mason & Caesar Samayoa) explore significant moments in their lives, discovering they are linked in unexpected ways. Semi-autobiographical, Los Otros captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk, and revelation through the lens of two people's lives. Los Otros features book & lyrics by Ellen Fitzhugh and music by Michael John LaChiusa. Directed by Noah Himmelstein.

ArtNY Mezzanine Theatre (502 W. 53rd Street)

