Special Offer! Jason Danieley returns to Feinstein's/54 Below

Jason Danieley returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with Reflections, an evening of Broadway and Great American Songbook standards threading together reflections of yesterday, today and a hopeful look toward tomorrow.

Danieley is a highly-revered, award-winning, and critically-acclaimed Broadway star. Ben Brantley from The New York Times called him "the most exquisite tenor on Broadway." In addition to his many roles on Broadway (Candide, The Full Monty, Curtains, Chicago, The Visit, Next to Normal and Pretty Woman), he has been a solo cabaret and symphony guest artist for over 24 years. His passion for telling stories through song is felt through his exquisite choices of songwriters. Included in this show; the Gershwins, Rodgers & Hart, Jule Styne, Mark Blitzstein, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Hoagy Carmichael, and many more.

Aug 1 & 2 at 7:00pm

Use code JASON15 for 15% off tickets.

