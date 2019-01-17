Special 2-LP Red Vinyl Edition Of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Cast Recording Available Tomorrow

A special 2-LP red vinyl edition of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) from Atlantic Records, produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, will be available for purchase through select retailers, including the official Atlantic Records store and at the Nederlander Theatre, beginning Friday, January 18, 2019. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is also available on all DSP's and on CD wherever music is sold.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Tickets for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL are now on sale through Sunday, September 1, 2019 and are available at the Nederlander Theatre box office and at www.ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929). Tickets range from $79 - $179. The playing schedule for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

