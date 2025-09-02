South Street Seaport Museum to Present Sinister Secrets Of The Seaport

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum will present the full spooky season schedule of the Sinister Secrets of the Seaport walking tour. Tickets cost $40 general admission, $35 for seniors and students, and $30 for youth.

Sinister Secrets of the Seaport

Now through November you are invited to join the Seaport Museum for this 90-minute walking tour that takes you on a winding journey to unravel the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan.

This entertaining tour, perfect for spooky season, tells the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout the tour, your guide shares historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s that provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis. You can also test your "Ear for Crime" in an interactive game throughout the walk, which even has a prize for the winner at the end of the tour.

Meet your tour guide at Ryan Maguire's Bar & Restaurant, at 28 Cliff Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour. Come up to 30 minutes early and be treated to a few scandalous stories inspired by the historical images on view at the bar.

Registration is required. Tours are rain or shine. Content is appropriate for fans of true crime stories, those who are looking for unique New York Halloween experience, and history-buffs aged 13 and up.

Please note that this tour requires walking approximately one mile and some stops on this tour require walking up and down small flights of stairs. Lower Manhattan can be chilly and windy this time of year, and this tour takes place exclusively outdoors. Make sure to bring a coat and dress accordingly.

If you don't see tickets available for a specific date, that tour has reached capacity. If a tour lacks registrants 24 hours before its scheduled time, it may be canceled. To ensure a tour is available on your preferred date, please sign up for that tour to guarantee your space.

Upcoming Dates

Sunday, September 28, 2-3:30pm

Wednesday, October 1, 6-7:30pm

Saturday, October 4, 2:30-4pm

Sunday, October 5, 2:30-4pm

Monday, October 6, 6-7:30pm

Saturday, October 11, 2:30-4pm

Wednesday, October 15, 6-7:30pm

Friday, October 17, 6-7:30pm

Saturday, October 18, 2:30-4pm

Wednesday, October 22, 6-7:30pm

Monday, October 27, 6-7:30pm

Wednesday, October 29, 6-7:30pm

Sunday, November 2, 2:30-4pm

Saturday, November 8, 2:30-4pm