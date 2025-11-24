South Street Seaport Museum to Present Extended Holiday Shopping Hours At Bowne & Co. Stationers

South Street Seaport Museum will present the return of limited-time holiday offerings from 19-century letterpress printers, Bowne & Co. Whether you're looking for a carefully-curated selection of unique wares including art and books, candles, home decor, stationery, games, oddities, as well as house-designed and -printed paper goods, or would rather gift experiences like a one-of-a-kind letterpress printing workshop using historical 19th century printing presses and type, Bowne & Co. has something for everyone.

Explore the Gift Emporium | Bowne & Co., Stationers

Starting on November 29, you will be able to shop for a selection of unique holiday-themed cards, gifts, and house-designed letterpress-printed notecards during extended holiday hours in person at 211 Water Street, New York, NY. Check seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers for the most up-to-date modifications to holiday hours.

Throughout this holiday season, visit Bowne & Co. during their extended holiday hours! Holiday schedule:

Wednesday, Thursday: 11am-5pm

Friday, Saturday: 11am-7pm

Sunday: 11am-5pm

Bowne & Co will be open for last-minute holiday shopping on the following dates:

Sunday, December 21: 11am-5pm

Monday, December 22: 11am-5pm

Tuesday, December 23: 11am-5pm

Bowne & Co. uses historic moveable type, images, and letterpress printing equipment from the South Street Seaport Museum's working collection to design and print bespoke stationery, cards, and more. Designs are created with historical metal and wood type from the Seaport Museum's working collection as well as linocuts, and engravings that give each piece unique old-world characteristics.

View Bowne & Co.'s online holiday offerings, including greeting cards and hand-stamped wooden dreidels, here. The last day for online orders to guarantee Christmas delivery is December 18.

Orders on Bowne & Co.'s online storefront can be shipped anywhere in the United States, and in-person orders can be scheduled for pick up at Bowne & Co. on Water Street during regular business hours. bowne.co

Order Custom Letterpress Printing | Bowne & Co. Printing Office

Or, you can also gift a piece of history itself with a Custom Printing Order-designed and printed on historic presses from the South Street Seaport Museum's working collection. Bowne's resident printers will collaborate with you (or your giftee) to craft bespoke prints, cards, or keepsakes using historical type, illustrations, and centuries-old printing techniques that make every impression truly one of a kind.