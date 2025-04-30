South Street Seaport Museum Reveals May 2025 Walking Tour Offerings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum has revealed the May 2025 walking tour schedule for Jane's Walk at the Seaport Museum, Women Who Wowed, and Sinister Secrets of the Seaport. Spring is a wonderful time to explore New York City, and the Seaport Museum is here to help you make the most of it!

Jane's Walk at the Seaport Museum | Lower Manhattan | Free

Celebrate architecture and design with the South Street Seaport Museum's walking tour offered in The Municipal Art Society of New York's (MAS) annual Jane's Walk NYC weekend. This annual festival of free, community-led walking conversations is inspired by urbanist, author, and activist Jane Jacobs. During the weekend, the simple act of exploring the city is enhanced with personal observations, local history, and civic engagement. Reserve your space today for the Seaport Museum's tour Remembering Fulton Fish Market with artist Naima Rauam who spent decades painting scenes of market life. While the fish and the smell are gone the legend of the Fulton Fish Market lives on through this walking tour. During this "then and now" walk, Rauam's paintings show "then" at nine locations, as the group stands "now" at these spots. Throughout the tour, Rauam will discuss the history of the fish market and her experiences working and living there. seaportmuseum.org/janes-walk

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, May 2, 6pm/Sunday, May 4, 1pm

Women Who Wowed | Lower Manhattan | $30-$40

Sign up today to be among the first to experience the Seaport Museum's new walking tour honoring notable women who shaped Lower Manhattan! From pioneering professionals to groundbreaking activists and maritime leaders, this engaging tour brings to light the stories of women who fought against gender and racial discrimination to leave their mark on history. Discover the impact of those who established the first hospital staffed entirely by women, led the charge for workplace equality-including something as fundamental as a women's restroom in the New York Stock Exchange-and much more. This 90-minute journey winds through the streets of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan, uncovering the often under-recognized contributions of the women who helped build this city in a fun-filled and approachable way that makes all attendees feel welcome. seaportmuseum.org/womens-history

Upcoming Schedule

Monday, May 12, 6:30pm/Wednesday, May 14, 6:30pm/Tuesday, May 20, 6:30pm

Sinister Secrets of the Seaport | Lower Manhattan | $30-$40

As TimeOut New York pointed out, a Sinister Secrets tour is how to "make the most of this month in New York City!" Get your ticket today to join a 90-minute walking tour that will take you on a winding journey that unravels the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan. This entertaining tour tells the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout the tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s that provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis. You'll also be able to test your "Ear for Crime" in an interactive game throughout the walk, which even has a prize for the winner at the end of the tour. seaportmuseum.org/sinister-secrets

Upcoming Schedule:

Saturday, April 26, 2pm/Saturday, May 10, 2pm/Saturday, May 17, 2pm

About the Jane's Walk Tour Guide

Naima Rauam is an artist who has followed her passion for place throughout her career. In the mid-1960s, an art school assignment led her to the Fulton Fish Market, the South Street Seaport Historic District, and the New York City waterfront. Inspired by the vitality, culture, and history she encountered, Naima has documented life in these areas with her artwork ever since, with her watercolors, oils and charcoals. Her studio was in the original 1907 Tin Building when it was part of the Fulton Fish Market on South Street until 2005. In 1999, the South Street Seaport Museum hosted While the City Sleeps, an exhibit of Naima's fish market artwork. artpm.com

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with these events. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about admission tickets, available Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm when you check in. Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Admission tickets also include entry to the new Maritime City exhibition in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission